London's Metropolitan Police have been asked to investigate reports of Britons joining the Israeli army and becoming complicit in the ongoing persecution of Palestinians in occupied territories.London's Metropolitan Police were asked to open an investigation into British citizens who joined the Israeli army and committed war crimes against Palestinians.The pro-Palestine organisation said its request was "as far as we are aware, [the] first legal submission" sent to the special police unit, despite previous instances of Metropolitan Police investigations into people who travelled to Syria and Ukraine to fight.As part of their request, they submitted a dossier to the S015 War Crimes Unit with details of war crimes and crimes against humanity including breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention allegedly committed at times when Britons were serving in the Israeli military.The London force has acknowledged receipt of the request, which is currently under review, the ICJP said.The New Arab contacted the Met Police, but did not receive a comment by the time of publication."Scotland Yard is currently concerned by British citizens travelling to fight in Ukraine. Prior to this, focus has been on individuals travelling abroad to fight in Syria....British citizens training and fighting in Israel and Palestine should also be the subject of investigation, in order to ensure this country's obligations under international law are met," said British international criminal barrister, Rhys Davies.Israel systematically persecutes Palestinians, including through forced evictions, violent attacks, and denial of basic rights and resources, as documented by leading human rights organisations.Israeli forces are also routinely accused of war crimes in Palestinian territories.