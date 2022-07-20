Society's Child
London: Metropolitan Police asked to investigate British citizens joining Israeli military
The New Arab
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 00:01 UTC
London's Metropolitan Police were asked to open an investigation into British citizens who joined the Israeli army and committed war crimes against Palestinians.
The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) sent the request to a special war crimes unit on June 1 following reports that Brits were being recruited by Israel to take part in military operations through the Mahal volunteer programme.
The Mahal is recruitment programme in which scores of foreign Jews including Britons are trained and serve as part of the Israeli security forces.
Recruits have been accused of war crimes for their role "in the collective punishment and killings of Palestinians in the [occupied] West Bank," the Islamic Human Rights Commission has said.
"Given the range of grave criminal acts and international crimes that are committed in Israel/Palestine by the IDF, it is highly likely that these Britons could be actively involved in war crimes as part of their recruitment duties," wrote the ICJP, using Israel's acronym for its army.
The pro-Palestine organisation said its request was "as far as we are aware, [the] first legal submission" sent to the special police unit, despite previous instances of Metropolitan Police investigations into people who travelled to Syria and Ukraine to fight.
As part of their request, they submitted a dossier to the S015 War Crimes Unit with details of war crimes and crimes against humanity including breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention allegedly committed at times when Britons were serving in the Israeli military.
The London force has acknowledged receipt of the request, which is currently under review, the ICJP said.
The New Arab contacted the Met Police, but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.
UK official government policy on British citizens joining foreign forces is that individuals should not enlist. Those who go ahead can face prosecution on their return to the country.
However, there have been widely publicised exceptions, including when Foreign Secretary Liz Truss backed UK fighters heading to Ukraine earlier this year. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace then warned citizens not to go to Ukraine.
"Scotland Yard is currently concerned by British citizens travelling to fight in Ukraine. Prior to this, focus has been on individuals travelling abroad to fight in Syria....British citizens training and fighting in Israel and Palestine should also be the subject of investigation, in order to ensure this country's obligations under international law are met," said British international criminal barrister, Rhys Davies.
Israel systematically persecutes Palestinians, including through forced evictions, violent attacks, and denial of basic rights and resources, as documented by leading human rights organisations.
Israeli forces are also routinely accused of war crimes in Palestinian territories.
