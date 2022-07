A Russian propaganda broadcast shows former care worker from Nottinghamshire Aiden Aslin being forced to sing Russia's national anthem as a burly jailer stands menacingly close to him.British soldier Aiden Aslin has been forced to sign the Russian national anthem in an apparent propaganda video.The Brit, who was captured while fighting while fighting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine , has been shownIn the disturbing clipAiden appears to be thin and pale but otherwise uninjured - despite the presence of a vicious-looking club on the table in front of him.A burly Russian jailer stands next to the Nottinghamshire 28-year-old as he belts out the anthem.Despite that, Aiden's been accused of being a "mercenary" by the Russian authorities and has been threatened with the death penalty alongside another Brit, Shaun Pinner, 48."Aiden was extremely upset when he called his mother this morning.Moroccan Saaudun Brahim, 21, has also been sentenced to death by the same court.DPR spokesman Denys Pushilin, an official for the pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic [DPR], said that preparation for the execution was well advanced: "Everything is ready," he said, adding "it won't be public".Meanwhile, British aid worker Paul Urey, 45, has died while being held hostage by pro-Russian separatists in the DPR, which has unilaterally declared independence from Ukraine but isn't recognised by the UK.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss summoned the Russian ambassador, Andrei Kelin, earlier today (Friday, July 15) to express her "deep concern" over reports of Paul's death.The UK government has demanded the safe treatment of the remaining British prisoners in accordance with the Geneva Convention and there are hopes a prisoner swap could be arranged.