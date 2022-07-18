Society's Child
Top dance school scraps BALLET auditions branding it an 'elitist white art form', plans to 'decolonise' curriculum and make it gender neutral
The Daily Mail
Sun, 17 Jul 2022 23:00 UTC
The Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD) reviewed the dance as part of a wider plan to 'decolonise the curriculum', and consider the impact of race and gender on dance.
The Leeds-based school will no longer require ballet as part of its auditions, due to the cost of learning the dance style, its idealisation of particular body shapes and gender-divided roles, staff have said.
Head of undergraduate studies at the conservatoire, Francesca McCarthy, called ballet an 'elitist art form'.
Ballet's traditional terminology uses 'ballerina' for women and 'danseur' for men, with female dancers focusing on pointe work and lifts and leaps for men.
Ms McCarthy said the ballet's terminology has 'strongly gendered roots' and was, 'problematic in relation to inclusion of non-binary and trans dancers.'
Ballet will still be taught at the school, which charges £9,250 per year for British students, and £17,500 per year for international dancers.
However the classes and teaching methods have been altered to be more 'inclusive'.
'There are issues relating to body, money, language and movement vocabulary,' Ms McCarthy told The Telegraph.
She said that class costs impact students who cannot afford to learn the dance, adding ballet 'is built around particular white European ideas and body shapes' which could put off dancers who do not fit this 'aesthetic ideal'.
Ms McCarthy added that the dance's terminology has 'strongly gendered roots', with most teachers trained at a point in time that focused on a clear distinction between female and male dancers.
'There was a shift to ladies and gentleman over time but this is still problematic in relation to inclusion of non-binary and trans dancers,' she added.
The head of undergraduate studies, who credits her 'wonderful wife' and two adopted sons for becoming more aware of 'challenges experienced by young people today', added that the NSCD is encouraging staff to use gender-neutral words, such as 'dancers/people/folk/everyone/everybody'.
Staff are also encouraged to use 'they' instead of he and she, to 'not make assumptions' about students' identities.
It comes as the school works to 'decolonise' its teaching and work with LGBT+ societies on the matter.
The NSCD said that it reviews its content, and has removed the dance from audition days 'due to its potentially contentious nature'.
In 2019, staff at the conservatoire began learning more about 'unconscious bias' in dance, in a bid to 'decolonise the curriculum'.
This was further prioritised following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
That year, students launched an LGBTQ+ group, which advised on 'pronouns and the implications of gendered movement vocabularies such as in ballet classes'.
The school is also a member of the Conservatoire of Dance and Drama, which launched plans to scrap leotards and tight dance-wear to help transgender people feel more comfortable.
Comment: See also: