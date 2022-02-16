© GETTY IMAGES

Students should replace Mr and Mrs with "teacher" as part of a drive to reduce discrimination and achieve a gender-free model in schools, a training session organised by an education union has recommended.The National Education Union, which organised the session, has announced a review after concerns were raised about its content.A union spokesman told The Times: "An increasing number of teenagers are identifying as non-binary, and education needs to respond to this. But the NEU does not believe that schools can or should adopt gender-neutral language across the board."This training came from an external provider and was organised locally. The NEU will review its contents to ensure it is consistent with our policies."The training session, called Getting the Language Right for 2022, included guidance on introducing "gender-free" uniform policies and dropping references to girls and boys in their dress codes.The charity has previously received funding from the Department for Education and charges up to £400 for a webinar session with unions.According to the charity's website, thousands of "nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools, colleges and businesses" have signed up to its "pride in equity, diversity and inclusion award". The award programme costs £1,800.One of those who attended the session for NEU members said teachers were also advised to ask pupils their pronouns, adding: "Teachers will take what this woman says as fact because the training was organised by the NEU and they're not going to question their union."The organisation's website claims teachers and pupils have responded well to their various training sessions.It said 94 per cent of secondary school students reported feeling "more confident in expressing their views and were able to be themselves in school after our intervention".According to its website, Educate & Celebrate aims to provide "LGBT+ inclusion training to ensure that you meet all of your equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) objectives for staff, support staff, leadership teams, governors, trainee teachers, student workshops, youth networks, CPD days and an award programme".Educate & Celebrate has been approached for comment.