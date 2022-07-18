Europe fears a historically difficult winter as the war in Ukraine disrupts its energy supply. With the continent ridding itself of Russian fossil fuels, it has proven difficult to find alternatives, meaning energy regulation and restrictions could be a possible solution. As Europe prepares for the cold with energy regulation, Finland may have similar limits.
Comment: 'Energy regulation' is the new term for rolling blackouts, apparently.
In the event of a power outage, consumption can be reduced by up to two hours of local power outage. The disruptions, which are planned in advance, are rotated. This means that, depending on supply and demand, they are routed to local power grids in different parts of the country.
According to grid operator Fingrid, disconnections and blackouts are the last resort and are expected to be used only in emergency situations.
Experts say the outcome of the Finnish winter is heavily dependent on the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) estimated that the reactor would produce electricity at full capacity in September.
"In practice it is [the reactor] will feed electricity back to the grid at the end of this month. I think the correct term is that commercial production will start in December, but the energy will be available on the market from July. There are rumors of government action to control electricity prices," Lintilä said regarding the reactor's energy production.
Comment: Meanwhile over in Germany, officials are claiming that one of their nuclear plants will be unavailable for use due to 'technical issues', except during an interview an operator revealed that this is the first they've heard about there being any impediment to its use:
