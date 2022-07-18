© Esa Syväkuru / Yle



As Europe grapples with an energy crisis, countries are looking for alternatives to Russian fossil fuels.Europe fears a historically difficult winter as the war in Ukraine disrupts its energy supply. With the continent ridding itself of Russian fossil fuels, it has proven difficult to find alternatives, meaning energy regulation and restrictions could be a possible solution. As Europe prepares for the cold with energy regulation, Finland may have similar limits.In the event of a power outage, consumption can be reduced by up to two hours of local power outage.and are expected to be used only in emergency situations.Experts say the outcome of the Finnish winter is heavily dependent on the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre)"In practice it is [the reactor] will feed electricity back to the grid at the end of this month. I think the correct term is that, but the energy will be available on the market from July. There are rumors of government action to control electricity prices," Lintilä said regarding the reactor's energy production.