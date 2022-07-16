MindMatters: John Carter of Substack: Conspiracy, Clown World, and the New Dissidence
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 00:00 UTC
In just a short time, John has shown himself to be a voice worth listening to. And speak with aplomb he does. His writings are insightful, challenging, creative, and playfully hilarious. And in our conversation today, nothing is off the table: science, psychology, spirituality, philosophy, politics, sci-fi - whatever ideas have the explanatory power to help describe and understand the world we're facing. At a time when we're being barraged by the weapons of 'cognitive conquest' nothing is important than communicating the ideas that could provide a good sword and shield, and a means with which to face the future.
Links
Running Time: 01:54:25
Download: MP3 — 157 MB
