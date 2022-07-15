A scorching heatwave has hit Europe, sparking droughts, health warnings and forest fires, and temperatures are set to rise even further this week.Bastille Day fireworks celebrations were banned in France as a state of emergency was declared in Italy, where daytrippers fled to the beaches.In Spain and Portugal there were forest fires, as health warnings were issued across many European countries struggling under the oppressive heat. In the UK there were warnings the NHS could buckle under the pressure of the heatwave.