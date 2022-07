© Youssef Bu Watfa



"We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year."

"There is no place for discrimination in the commercial sale of ice cream. BDS lost. I now have the right to sell Ben & Jerry's using its Hebrew and Arabic name... forever. This is a victory for those who seek cooperation and coexistence, and a resounding defeat for discrimination."

"used the opportunity of the past year to listen to perspectives on this complex and sensitive matter and believes this is the best outcome for Ben & Jerry's in Israel."

"We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry's values for our ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

"If this half-baked statement from Ben & Jerry's is going to make all these leaders talk about it for more than 48 hours, that means they are not as strong and steadfast as they think, or as strong as the image they like to project to their public.



"We should take advantage of that. If they're going to attack BDS in the United States and interfere with Freedom of Speech, bring it on. It's a lemon but let's make lemonade out of it."

It is the latest move in the company's year-long effort to end sales in the occupied West Bank.However, last month Unilever sold its Israeli business toIsraeli lawmakers and pro-Israel groups celebrated the announcement as a victory against BDS and proof that Ben & Jerry's had been pressured to back down. Even Zinger himself embraced the narrative. He said At the time of the sale Unilever said it hadBut Ben & Jerry's put out a statement expressing their opposition to the sale.Today Ben & Jerry's echoed those sentiments whileThey claim that the sale undermines the "social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building." According to the company The group, along with other Palestine activists, had been calling for Ben & Jerry's to stop its business in Israel altogether and have continued to push that demand.Ben & Jerry's caveats didn't stop pro-Israel forces from attacking the company or BDS.Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivay posted a video of her throwing away a pint of half-eaten Ben & Jerry's ice cream.VTJP's Wafic Faour told Mondoweiss at the time: