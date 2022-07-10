© Getty Images



Operational challenges arising from soaring energy bills have put the entire US industrial complex at risk of partial shutdown, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.The country's second-biggest aluminum mill, which accounts for 20% of the national supply, reportedly laid off 600 workers in late June after its electricity bill tripled.taking out the biggest of its three sites in the US. Meanwhile, the country's largest aluminum producerAt least two steel mills have started to halt some operations in a bid to minimize energy costs, an unnamed industry executive told the agency. In May,In June,compared to the same period a year ago, sending bills for households and businesses soaring to previously unseen levels. Meanwhile,are projected to hit an all-time high this summer.Soaring costs have forced some businesses to putaccording to Michael Harris, whose firm Unified Energy Services purchases fuel for industrial clients.Harris told the agency:"That can be devastating for a corporation. I don't see any scenario, absent explosions at US LNG facilities'' that trap supplies at home, in which gas prices are headed lower in the long term.