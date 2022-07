© Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"it is impossible to complete our present discussion without refer­ring to the creature who reportedly emerges at the end of history, the last man," a creature who is, "in essence, the victorious slave".

"Left to themselves, can those stable, long-standing liberal democracies of Europe and America be indefinitely self-sustaining, or will they one day collapse from some kind of internal rot, much as communism has done?"

"lies the question of whether there are other deeper sources of discontent within liberal democracy — whether life there is truly satisfying."

"do not tell their citizens how they should live, or what will make them happy, virtuous, or great... In America today, we feel entitled to criticise another person's smoking habits, but not his or her religious be­liefs or moral behavior."

"The loyalties that drove men to desperate acts of courage and sacrifice were proven by subsequent history to be silly prejudices." Instead, "men with modern educations are content to sit at home, congratulating themselves on their broadmindedness and lack of fanaticism."

"Thy­mos is the side of man that deliberately seeks out struggle and sacrifice, that tries to prove that the self is something better and higher than a fearful, needy, instinctual, physically determined animal. Not all men feel this pull, but for those who do, thymos cannot be satisfied by the knowledge that they are merely equal in worth to all other human beings."

"Those who remain dissatisfied will always have the potential to restart history, the virtues and ambitions called forth by war are unlikely to find expression in liberal democracies."

"the absence of regular and con­structive outlets for megalothymia may simply lead to its later re­surgence in an extreme and pathological form."

"People will want to risk their lives in a violent battle, and thereby prove beyond any shadow of a doubt to themselves and to their fellows that they are free. They will deliberately seek discomfort and sacrifice, because the pain will be the only way they have of proving definitively that they can think well of themselves, that they remain human beings."

"Hitler has said to them 'I offer you struggle, danger and death,' and as a result a whole nation flings itself at his feet, whereas for the common-sense, essentially hedonistic world-view which Mr. Wells puts forward, hardly a human creature is willing to shed a pint of blood."

"If men cannot struggle on behalf of a just cause because that just cause was victorious in an earlier gen­eration, then they will struggle against the just cause. They will struggle for the sake of struggle. They will struggle, in other words, out of a certain boredom: for they cannot imagine living in a world without struggle. And if the greater part of the world in which they live is characterized by peaceful and prosperous liberal democracy, then they will struggle against that peace and pros­perity, and against democracy."

"The fact that a large historical world co-exists with the post-historical one means that the former will hold attractions for cer­tain individuals precisely because it continues to be a realm of struggle, war, injustice, and poverty. It is probably healthy for liberal democracies that the Third World exists to absorb the energies and ambitions of such people; whether it is good for the Third World is a different matter."

"Stable democracy re­quires a sometimes irrational democratic culture and a spontaneous civil society growing out of pre-liberal traditions.



"Liberal economic princi­ples provide no support for traditional communities; quite the contrary, they tend to atomize and separate people."

"if liberalism attempts to outlaw differences between the ugly and beautiful, or pretend that a person with no legs is not just the spiritual but the physical equal of someone whole in body, then the argument will in the fullness of time become self-refuting, just as communism was."

"a civilization devoid of anyone who wanted to be recognized as better than others, and which did not affirm in some way the essential health and goodness of such a desire, would have little art or literature, music or intellectual life. It would be incompe­tently governed, for few people of quality would choose a life of public service. It would not have much in the way of economic dynamism; its crafts and industries would be pedestrian and un­changing, and its technology second-rate."

"Perhaps most crit­ically, it would be unable to defend itself from civilizations that were infused with a greater spirit of megalothymia, whose citizens were ready to forsake comfort and safety and who were not afraid to risk their lives for the sake of dominion."

"The virtues and ambitions called forth by war are unlikely to find expression in liberal democracies, those earnest young people trooping off to law and business school, who anxiously fill out their résumés in hopes of maintaining the life­styles to which they believe themselves entitled," neutered by the "liberal project of filling one's life with material acquisitions and safe, sanctioned ambitions," are more or less identical to the "Bugmen" of the modern internet far-right.

Long dismissed as liberal hubris, The End of History accurately predicted that the West's greatest threat comes from within.The American political philosopher Francis Fukuyama has become, perhaps unfairly, something of a punchline in recent years. Written immediately after the fall of the Soviet Union, when global pre-eminence was unexpectedly thrust upon the United States, his National Interest essay The End of History? , later elaborated into a bestselling book, has become a shorthand for liberal hubris. Its central argument, that liberal democracy had essentially won the battle of ideologies and that the arc of history seemed to bend inexorably towards the liberal order, seemed to embody the triumphalist optimism of the 1990s and 2000s, establishing the framework for the politics of the era.Now that history has returned with the vengeance of the long-dismissed, few analyses of our present moment are complete without a ritual mockery of Fukuyama's seemingly naive assumptions. The also-rans of the 1990s,andwhich predicted a paradigm of growing disorder, tribalism and the breakdown of state authority, now seem more immediately prescient than Fukuyama's offering.Where Huntington and Kaplan predicted the threat to the Western liberal order coming from outside its cultural borders,In The Last Man, the under-discussed addendum to The End of History, Fukuyama took his intellectual cues from Nietzsche rather than Hegel, observing thatWith all his demands met and material wants assuaged, will the last man be content at last, pausing the endless revolving wheel of history? Fukuyama asks:Beyond the demands for absolute equality, freedom from want and overarching authority which underlie the politics of liberalism, Fukuyama contendsHow does this vision compare to the world we live in today? It's worth noting thatfor those sheltered under its wings. By all metrics, living standards have declined across the liberal West, leading to the rapid proletarianisation of the middle class in the United States and much of Europe.The ongoing wave of protests, now curdling into civil conflict in the United States, in which the heavily indebted and downwardly mobile products of the American university system play such a prominent role, represent a serious challenge to the liberal order birthed from within liberalism. Indeed, here it is darkly ironic to observe Fukuyama in 2011 appreciate just such a threat, though he directs his warning at China rather than America.Debating with Weiwei Zhang, the triumphalist theorist of the Chinese civilisation-state , Fukuyama warns thatThey are actually created by middle-class people. They are created by people who are educated to have opportunities. But these opportunities are blocked by the political or economic system.So the growth of a middle class, I think, is not a guarantee against insurgencies, but a cause of insurgencies."Similarly, in The Last Man,being proclaimed with revolutionary fervour across the United States, claiming that liberal democraciesWithin the realm of liberalism, Fukuyama asserts, the furious passions of the past had, at the time of writing, been superseded by comfort and plenty:And yet, Fukuyama predicts,. Like August 1914, when "many European publics simply wanted war because they were fed up with the dullness and lack of community in civilian life," the human soul clamours for more than peace and plenty.Harking back to the Homeric heroic ideal of Thymos, the greater passions which drive man to seek glory and renown, Fukuyama observes thatThe danger of liberal democracy, for Fukuyama, is that it cannot assuage these passions.like that which drove Achilles, foreknowing, to his death on the battlefield of Troy.Instead of a world of pacific consumers, blissful lotus eaters happy to enjoy the material benefits and hedonic pleasures of liberalism, Fukuyama observes:Instead of a world of pacific consumers, blissful lotus eaters happy to enjoy the material benefits and hedonic pleasures of liberalism,In this world — our world — Fukuyama argues:We are reminded here of Orwell's comparison of the Utopian technocratic appeals of liberalism, the essential "falsity" of their "hedonistic attitude to life," with the dark, heroic passions offered by Hitler to the German people. Orwell observes:In a world with no great causes, where all the grand passions and conflicts of the past have been settled, Fukuyama predicts:We can see these frustrated passions in the waywho flocked to join one side or another, or to propagandise for their chosen faction from behind a computer screen. As Fukuyama notes:We see it also in the stirrings of the multifaceted revolt against the liberal order growing at home, whether the warnings of the Catholic integralist R. R. Reno that, tired of the bloodless anomie of liberalism, people will search out "strong gods" in their search for meaning, or in Jacob Siegel and Angela Nagle's typology of the alt-right as a front in "modernity's perennial war against itself" which ends with "a camp of rebels fleeing freedom into an embrace of violence, absolutism and the idolatry of race".Liberalism, for Fukuyama, if severed from its pre-liberal roots, is destined to fail.Indeed, there is in The Last Man,Contrary to the assertions of absolute equality which, at least rhetorically, govern the liberal order, Fukuyama argues:Like any 21st century internet reactionary, Fukuyama pronounces thatFurthermore, Fukuyama predicts, in a startlingly prescient passage foreshadowing the rise of the 21st century civilisation-state In his aristocratic distaste for the world summoned into being by the temporary triumph of liberalism, his Nietzchean disgust at the Last Man it has created, and his awareness of the stronger and more meaningful passions aroused by the prospect of struggle, sacrifice and glory, Fukuyama is widely at variance with the worldview ascribed to him.Fukuyama, not in celebration observes:whose Nietzchean glorification of the piratical hero, the Homeric warrior or steppe warlord figure come to overthrow the liberal order in its age of terminal chaosThe lazy popular reading of Fukuyama as a liberal triumphalist ignores the darker prophecies he appended to his bestseller, the stark warning thatHe warns us that, contrary to the assertions so often invoked in his name,Observing the world around us, particularly the wave of popular protests in America, the omphalos of liberalism, that have already devolved into shootings and revenge killings, we now see clearly they already have.