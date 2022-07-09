© Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Russian forces have reportedly destroyed two British-supplied missile systems in Ukraine, according to a statement by Russia's Defense Ministry released on Friday.During its daily briefing, the ministry published a video showing Russian ships firing "high-precision sea-based weapons," which it claims destroyed two UK-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems near the village of Leman in Odessa Region.Over the past few weeks, Russia's Defense Ministry has regularly reported the destruction of foreign weaponry that had been supplied to Kiev's forces. On July 6, Russian forces reported the destruction of two US-made HIMARS rocket systems in Donbass Region as well as two ammunition depots.Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries against providing Kiev with additional weaponry, arguing that it would only serve to prolong the conflict and create more long-term problems even beyond the territory of Ukraine.The West has continued to pour in weapons and ammunition into Ukraine. Late last month, the G7 countries pledged to provide support to Ukraine in all possible forms "for as long as it takes."Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.