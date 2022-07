Wide variety of services impacted

911 problems

Outage 'incomprehensible'

ArriveCan app is disabled because of the outage

The outage began some time early Friday morning, and as of 5 p.m. ET had not been fixed.The company does not have an estimate when it will be fixed, said Kye Prigg, Rogers' senior vice-president of access networks and operations, on CBC's Power & Politics."I wouldn't like to say whether it's going to be fully online today or not, but we are working very, very hard on making sure that we get everything running as soon as possible," he told host Catherine Cullen."[But] we're getting very close to understanding the root cause of the of the failure. And we're taking actions along with our network vendors to recover the situation."he said.and just shy of three million on the cable and internet side of the business.Responding to questions about compensation, Rogers said Friday afternoon that it would be "proactively crediting all customers" — but did not provide further details.Internet monitoring watchdog group Netblocks.org reports that total internet traffic in Canada was at 75 per cent of its normal level on Friday morning.Debit payment services have also been interrupted."A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider ... is impacting the availability of some Interac services," a spokesperson for Interac confirmed to CBC News."Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments."Bell confirmed that it is having no issues on its network, although it says customers are having"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said on Twitter CBC's radio station in Kitchener, Ont., has been taken offline and off the air as a result of the outage.The Toronto Police Service tweeted that Rogers customers in that city were having trouble connecting to 911, but stressed that the 911 service itself was working properly, as long as people weren't calling from a Rogers-affiliated device."We are working to resolve these issues," the force said.Other emergency services reported a similar status."Although Rogers is experiencing a nationwide outage, our tests have shown 911 is still working," a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Service told CBC News.Officials in Winnipeg and Vancouver also stressed that emergency services are operational, but people on the Rogers network can't seem to access them.Under Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) rules in place since 2017 Canada's telecom regulator did not immediately reply to a request from CBC News as to whether the 911 problems seen Friday are in breach of those rules. In a tweet, theservice due to the Rogers outage.They aren't the only ones. Ordinary Canadians told CBC News on Friday that the outage is unacceptable."This can't happen again without changes being made," said Torontonian Andrew Revai. "People can tweet all the memes they want about losing connectivity but how will Rogers keep this from happening again?"Ottawa resident Robert Hubscher said "it's incomprehensible" that a company as big as Rogers could have an outage this widespread for this long.He uses Rogers for his cellphone and home internet, and said he's glad he has some services with other companies to maintain connections right now."It's a little scary that the regulatory bodies are not looking at this more seriously," Hubscher said.The Canada Border Services Agency says the, so anyone arriving in Canada will must have a paper copy of their vaccination status Telecom analyst Vince Valentini with TD Bank, who covers Rogers, says it's not good for the company's reputation to have an outage of this scale, especially since it seems to be across all of its services, from internet to wireless."The longer this situation lasts, we believe there could be minor risks to customer churn," he said. "And also there could be credibility issues for Rogers in the future as it attempts to ramp up sales."It's, as the company's wireless and cable networks went down in a similar fashion in April 2021 . At the time, Rogers blamed an issue with a software update at one of its telecom equipment suppliers.That time, the company offered customers rebates for their services, which ended up working out to a few dollars per customer. If the same metric is applied this time, Valentini says the company could be on the hook for about $28 million in rebates.Technology analyst Ritesh Kotak says he suspects the cause of the outage isin one of Rogers' internal systems.Regardless of why, Kotak says it underscores how vulnerable Canada's economy is to outages like this, and says he makes sure all his telecom services come from different providers for this exact reason.Vass Bednar, executive director of of McMaster University's Master of Public Policy in digital society program, says the outage underlines a long-simmering problem with Canada's telecom network, which is thatThat's"The internet and cellular services ... seem like a public good," she told CBC News in an interview Friday. "They seem like critical digital infrastructure that we all need to use, and yet they are privately owned and operated.""Maybe it's time for Canadians to seriously rethink that."