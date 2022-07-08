An animation video shows the giant Comet coming very close to Earth and then moving towards the moon.
Comet C/2017 K2 might strike the moon!
A giant comet C/2017 K2 is likely to make a close approach to Earth this month on July 14, 2022. The comet was first discovered in 2017 by Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope hurtling somewhere between Saturn and Uranus. Now it is approaching Earth and the inner solar system at a distance of around 270 million km. Though it does not pose any threat to our planet, an animation video published by specialist Hazegrayart last week shows the comet coming close to our planet and then getting pulled toward the Moon, and impacting it with its full force. However, nothing can be confirmed as yet.

Meanwhile, skywatchers will be able to see the comet by using a small telescope. C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) has been traveling from the Oort cloud to the inner solar system and it will be so active and bright that it could be detectable from Earth. The comet relies on energy from the Sun to heat up gasses. Here's all you need to know about Oort cloud and how to spot Comet C/2017 K2 from earth.

What is Oort Cloud?

According to NASA, the Oort Cloud is the most distant region of our solar system that has a huge number of comets. It is a giant spherical shell made of icy pieces of space debris that is the size of mountains and sometimes even larger. Hence, It's pretty surprising that the comet C/2017 K2 remained active for so long even after moving through the Oort Cloud.

How to watch Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS)?

Skywatchers can see a fuzzy patch of light around the C/2017 K2's nucleus from earth by using a telescope. In the Northern Hemisphere, it will be visible until September 2022 and after that it is likely to move to the hemisphere's southwestern horizon.

Meanwhile, another giant comet C/2014 UN271,is also heading towards Earth and our inner solar system from the Oort Cloud.

