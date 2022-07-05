© Getty Images/bfk92/AP/Vahid Saleimi/KJN



"They are clearly trying to create conditions, to find pretexts for the Royal Navy to infiltrate the Black Sea and become almost in charge of all the processes of releasing grain from those ports that have been mined by Ukrainians and which Ukrainians must clear."

"There are many manifestations of those convulsions in the Western politicians' actions, especially now, when they are facing various domestic problems amid elections which have to take place every two, three or four years. The principles of neoliberal democracy require these politicians to divert the attention of the population."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sunday.Kiev and Western nations have accused Russia of blocking food exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, allegedly contributing to surging global food prices.Russia also sayshas created a threat to shipping in the area.In an interview for Rossiya 24 news channel, Lavrov noted that some countries are trying to use the food security issue "in the worst possible way" by accusing Moscow "of something it is not involved in" and by "whitewashing" Ukraine.In this context, the Russian minister pointed to the statements of the Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Liz Truss. From Lavrov's point of view:According to the Russian foreign minister:Therefore, the minister argued, it makes sense to follow the debates about possible advantages of "states with a strong central government" and the ways they are responding to the various crises.During the recent G7 summit in Germany,The UK also pledged £10 million ($12.1 million) in materials and equipment to Ukraine Railways to repair rail infrastructure and help get grain out of the country by rail. The government is also putting