Washington believes it's too early to discuss peace talks between Moscow and Kiev since neither side is ready for such negotiations, the National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told Fox News on Sunday.When asked whether US President Joe Biden should "push" Russia and Ukraine towards peace talks, Kirby said instead it was "time for the US to continue to support Ukraine."Speaking about possible future talksRussian President Vladimir Putin "has shown no indication that he is interested in negotiated talks" either, the US official added.Russia has previously accused Ukraine of stalling peace talks, which have not taken place since March.Kiev's top negotiator David Arakhamia suggested last week that such a moment might come in late August.On Sunday,Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.