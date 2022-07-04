Jefferson County Public School teacher Phil Vagos underwent disciplinary action following an email exchange between himself and a transgender student. The student — a biological female who initially emailed Vagos begging for a second chance to pass his class — asked to be addressed using "he/him" pronouns "when in absence of parental figures," according to the communications reviewed by the Daily Caller.
"I understand that my grade in your class is incredibly low and that I never truly got any important work done during the semester," the student emailed Vagos. "With the end of the year being today, I realize my mistake and I'm asking you for an extended semester to make up the credits I have lost. I'm determined to work as hard and as efficiently in your course as I can, and have the motivation to participate in your class."
Vagos responded using the student's preferred name and said he removed a couple of "zero credit assignments" attributed to the student to pass the class. He went on to provide the student with information on detransitioners and wished the student the best of luck.
"And as much as I don't want to interfere in anything that isn't my business, given the P.S. of the email I thought it might be helpful for me to provide a link regarding the transitioning process that has become a recent trend among young people in the United States," Vagos' email read. "I typically wouldn't do this, although you did mention that you are using an alternate name and gender outside of your parents' presence, which tells me that this might not be the result of a consensus of agreement between you and them."
"In any event, please forgive my presumptuousness on my part regarding this issue. But I am a firm believer in making fully informed decisions ... especially when they may completely and permanently alter one's life," the teacher continued.
Comment: Respectful and informative. How dare this teacher interfere with a young person's indoctrination, or show care for their mental and emotional health!
The email exchange took place in May of 2021, according to the emails. However, the district did not reprimand Vagos until a parent and student complained that the educator was not wearing a mask in the classroom and one student felt the teacher was too conservative.
Comment: There are many tools with which to whip up the mob.
Vagos underwent a formal grievance process with the district in December 2021. He was represented by the local teachers union, whose representatives use preferred pronouns in email signatures.
Comment: Not even his own union had Vagos' back. Pathetic.
Jefferson County Public Schools sent Vagos a letter of reprimand arguing that he violated the district's policy of "harassment of students based on sexual orientation." Vagos was told he can no longer use the word "trend" when discussing transgender ideology, according to the reprimand letter.
"Your response to this student and the provision of this link imparts a lack of support and reduces a student's self-identification as being transgendered as a "trend" rather than something real the student is experiencing," the letter read.
A substitute teacher was provided in Vagos' absence as he underwent a "Gender Inclusion 101" training provided by the Jefferson County Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion team. Videos from the training included "Avery's Story," "Mom, I'm Not A Girl: Raising a Transgender Child," and "What is a Gender Inclusive School?" Another training was provided by "Gender Spectrum."
Comment: The trans activists won't be satisfied until the whole world is flying their flag. This is what it is to be ideologically possessed.