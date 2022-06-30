Beaches in Plettenberg Bay have been closed following a fatal shark attack that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.One person died after he was attacked by a shark in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape at 2pm.The National Sea Rescue Institute confirmed the incident."Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated following witness reports of a shark incident involving a swimmer at Sanctuary Beach, on the Robberg side of Robberg 5, Plettenberg Bay. NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene and 2 NSRI rescue craft were launched," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon."On arrival on the scene the body of an adult male, believed to be a local man, was located and recovered from the water, at the back surf line, on to an NSRI rescue craft. The body was brought to the NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue station," he added.An NSRI doctor, Western Cape Government Health EMS and the SAPS responded.Family of the deceased man are in the care of police and counsellors."NSRI and Bitou Municipality are appealing to sea users - bathers, paddlers, sailors and boaters - in Plettenberg Bay and along the Southern Cape coastline to exercise caution following this fatal incident," said Lambinon.Source: Weekend Argus