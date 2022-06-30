Puppet Masters
Moscow-Imposed administration plans referendum in Ukraine's Kherson on joining Russia
RFE/RL
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 00:01 UTC
preparing to hold a referendum on joining Russia.
"Yes, we are preparing for a referendum -- and we will hold it," Kirill Stremoussov, the deputy head of Kherson's military and civil administration, said in a video published on Telegram.
Stremoussov said Kherson should become "a full-fledged member" of Russia.
Russian-installed officials said earlier that their security forces had detained Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on June 28 after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. A local official said the mayor was kidnapped.
Kherson, an important port on the Black Sea, has been fully under Russian control since early March, just weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Yes, we are preparing for a referendum -- and we will hold it," Kirill Stremoussov, the deputy head of Kherson's military and civil administration, said in a video published on Telegram.
Stremoussov said Kherson should become "a full-fledged member" of Russia.
Russian-installed officials said earlier that their security forces had detained Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on June 28 after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. A local official said the mayor was kidnapped.
Kherson, an important port on the Black Sea, has been fully under Russian control since early March, just weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on June 29
- Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint about South China Sea live-fire drills
- Zelenskiy asks NATO allies for modern heavy weapons, more financial support
- India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan, bypassing sanctions and the US dollar
- Moscow-Imposed administration plans referendum in Ukraine's Kherson on joining Russia
- NATO chief Stoltenberg calls climate change a 'crisis multiplier' in issuing net-zero pledge on greenhouse gases
- Footage reveals ballot traffickers forging signatures and trafficking ballots but RINO AG Brnovich dropped forgery charges
- What's behind the worldwide drop in birth rates, nine months after the vaccination rollouts to younger people?
- Missouri farmer warned railway about crossing before Amtrak derailment
- Right-wing intelligence cabal seeks UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's help to 'neutralize' environmentalist enemies
- You're either with us or you're a 'systemic challenge'
- California DA, sheriff slam decision to free alleged fentanyl traffickers
- DoorDash asks job applicant to state sexual orientation
- German journalist in Donbass could face prison at home for 'endorsement' of Russia's military response in Ukraine
- Ukraine announces prisoner swap of 144 soldiers, some captured at Azovstal
- NATO reaffirms that it 'does not consider Russia an adversary', designates China as a 'challenge to its interests'
- Bulgaria's PM expels 70 Russian diplomats following no confidence vote over his anti-Russia policies
- Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams into Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks across Santa Catarina sky at more than 50,000 km/h in Brazil on June 28
- Court revives block of COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers
- Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint about South China Sea live-fire drills
- Zelenskiy asks NATO allies for modern heavy weapons, more financial support
- India's top cement maker paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan, bypassing sanctions and the US dollar
- Moscow-Imposed administration plans referendum in Ukraine's Kherson on joining Russia
- Right-wing intelligence cabal seeks UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's help to 'neutralize' environmentalist enemies
- You're either with us or you're a 'systemic challenge'
- NATO reaffirms that it 'does not consider Russia an adversary', designates China as a 'challenge to its interests'
- Bulgaria's PM expels 70 Russian diplomats following no confidence vote over his anti-Russia policies
- Neutrality? Switzerland joins EU sanctions on Russia
- Kremlin: Russia's offensive to end as soon as Ukraine forces lay down weapons
- Empire to expand NATO in response to war caused by NATO expansion
- Biden's Sex Police
- Biden & G-7 push world into "nightmare scenario"
- Russia warns West of consequences of arming Ukraine
- World's largest imperial power sponsors calls for Russia to 'decolonize' and the lack of self-awareness is palpable
- Why Russia doubts NATO's "good" intentions
- "Bullsh*t": Claim Trump "lunged" for steering wheel on January 6 rubbished by Secret Service
- Syria makes decision to recognize LPR, DPR
- Catherine Austin Fitts: It's not a turndown, it's a takedown
- GOP lawmaker warns that Biden's vaccine mandate is 'causing major damage' to Armed Forces
- NATO chief Stoltenberg calls climate change a 'crisis multiplier' in issuing net-zero pledge on greenhouse gases
- Footage reveals ballot traffickers forging signatures and trafficking ballots but RINO AG Brnovich dropped forgery charges
- Missouri farmer warned railway about crossing before Amtrak derailment
- California DA, sheriff slam decision to free alleged fentanyl traffickers
- DoorDash asks job applicant to state sexual orientation
- German journalist in Donbass could face prison at home for 'endorsement' of Russia's military response in Ukraine
- Ukraine announces prisoner swap of 144 soldiers, some captured at Azovstal
- Court revives block of COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers
- Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Mexico claims US can't control its border
- Delta pilots to protest nationwide for improved pay, protections, and scheduling
- Best of the Web: The unhinged reaction to US abortion ruling has gone too far
- Get woke, go broke: Halifax is slammed for introducing pronouns to staff name badges despite backlash over 'nonsense' gender identity move
- Cornell library removes Gettysburg Address, Lincoln bust after anonymous complaint
- Loopy CNN guest says Trump 'was responsible for 9/11'
- A lemming leading the lemmings: Slavoj Zizek and the terminal collapse of the anti-war left
- Abortions can continue in Texas after judge temporarily blocks pre-Roe ban
- Frustrated NYC detectives leaving 'insane' NYPD, have 'had enough'
- 'A lot cheaper to get rid of them': Tucker Carlson says corporations are telling people they can't have children
- Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in Epstein sex abuse case
- Flashback: From the CIA Archives: The US was preparing an anti-Soviet operation in Ukraine back in 1957
- How abortion became a divisive issue in US politics
- Britain's earliest humans made Canterbury home, 600,000-year-old finds reveal
- New book offers a vivid insider account of how Cold War Soviet and American efforts to ditch their nukes played out
- World's deepest shipwreck found in the Philippines
- Mummified baby woolly mammoth found in Yukon
- Not worth your sympathy: The story of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- Important Gallo-Roman worship complex discovered near Rennes, France
- Rise of Islam followed extreme drought of sixth century
- New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
- Ancient women's teeth may reveal origins of 14-century Black Death
- Poland and Ukraine
- CIA man's 'tell-all' book reveals more about internal agency incompetence than Russian malfeasance
- DNA from 16 ancient peoples found on Indonesian island spanning last 3,000 years
- The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
- Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?
- Gobekli Tepe to ancient Egypt?
- The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
- Humanity's 3,500 year old association with chickens revealed in new study
- Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams into Earth
- China probe Tianwen-1 reveals stunning images of the entirety of Mars
- Early human ancestors one million years older than earlier thought, contemporaneous with other early hominns
- Comet K2 enters the inner solar system, sudden drop in cosmic rays detected in 2021 during geomagnetic storm
- NASA rover finds new potential evidence for ancient life on Mars
- Big comet approaching Earth and getting brighter
- Mystery surrounds craters caused by Moon crash
- Three rare & mysterious atmospheric phenomena observed in one night for first time, revealed after reviewing data 2015
- Turtles can switch off cellular aging
- Serious issues with plate tectonics
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
- Daily Sceptic 'fact checked' over claim that CO2 increase lags behind global warming so cannot cause it - but that is what the data show
- How hyper-dimensional spacetime may explain individual identity
- The Sun is being weird. It could be because we're looking at it all wrong
- Blood pressure e-tattoo promises continuous, mobile monitoring
- Scientists discover a multiplanet system just 33 light-years away
- Microsoft plans to preserve music for 10,000 years using glass-based storage medium
- China's confirms water on moon with lunar lander Chang'e 5
- Did supernovae help form Barnard's loop?
- Near-Sun comet roasted to death
- Austria - Deadly mudslides and floods in Carinthia after record rain
- Caught on cam: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people off Clearwater, Florida
- Lightning strikes kill 16 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 16 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorm in Bihar, India
- Lightning kills six people across Nepal
- Extreme heatwave breaks Tokyo City record of nearly 150 years
- Colombian National Park receives 1st snowfall in over 60 years
- Huge Arctic walrus spotted on local beach in first ever Polish sighting
- Elderly man killed in suspected bear attack in Kashmir
- Tornado hits Zierikzee, the Netherlands: One dead, several wounded
- Floods in northern Turkey evoke fears of 2021 disaster
- Cities underwater in China as record floods hit on June 26th
- Highest volcano in Nicaragua records explosion of gases and ashes
- This week in volcano news: Supervolcano earthquake swarm - Ebeko erupts
- Deadly flash floods in Sochi, Russia
- Floods affect nearly 5 million, over 200,000 displaced in Assam, India - death toll rises to 118 (UPDATE)
- 'Mosquito tornado' storms Sichuan village in China, locals flock to see the phenomenon
- Alligator attack leaves man dead as reptile drags victim into pond in Horry County, South Carolina
- Coyote attacks 2-year-old girl at Fountain Valley Park, California
- Buildings destroyed as storm hits Baoding, China
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on June 29
- Meteor fireball streaks across Santa Catarina sky at more than 50,000 km/h in Brazil on June 28
- Meteor fireball over England on June 26
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- What's behind the worldwide drop in birth rates, nine months after the vaccination rollouts to younger people?
- US government to distribute monkeypox vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: What is a Woman? Documentary Review
- Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals
- 'Nature' study finds serious heart inflammation 44 TIMES higher after Covid vaccination
- Covid Vaccines and Fertility
- NEJM paper falsely claims babies are at "high risk" from COVID-19 to justify vaccinating pregnant women
- Best of the Web: Too weak to walk. 5-year-olds in nappies: The lost children of lockdown
- Almost half of world's rivers contaminated by drugs - study
- WHO gives update on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak
- 'Polio Outbreak' - The WHO, Bill Gates, emergency vaccines & more of the same
- Vaccinate harder comrade! Omicron subvariants to lead to surges of infections in highly vaccinated populations, studies suggest
- Pfizer and Moderna Analysis Re-do
- Vaccine derived Polio virus mutated from vaccine 'likely' spreading in London, 'national incident' declared
- Ivermectin Study's Negative Conclusion is at Odds With Its Findings of Significant Clinical Benefit
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Genetically Modified People
- Israel could be facing 'new Covid wave,' top health official warns
- Early COVID treatment works - yet more examples
- Ignore the misinformation: Omicron infection does give natural immunity
- Fauci admits 'not enough data' to show recommended boosters for 5-year-olds work
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
Rainbow City (London, June 2022)
Quote of the Day
A will finds a way.
- Orison Swett Marden
Recent Comments
Home Secretary Patel remains the cabal's main point faithfully following the scripts he fed her in private. she is the bestest BED PAL to get to...
Didn't read the whole article but stopping this green nonsense seems like a step in the right direction?
This? whilst staging a proxy war using the Ukrainian Russians to fight the Russian Russians and plotting to balkanise Russia [Link] They're all...
Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams into Earth This would just be a small harbinger of what to come - except it would wipe out...
A DoorDash spokesperson told The Post that the company is seeking to "create a culture of belonging" by "working to ensure that diverse identities...
Comment: See also: