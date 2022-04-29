© Sputnik



"criminal, indiscriminate strike by the nationalists targeted residential areas along Ushakov Avenue, as well as nurseries, schools and other social infrastructure." The attack represented a "direct violation of international humanitarian law."

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday thatovernight at the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, which was seized by Russian troops in early March. The ministry said in a statement thatAccording to Moscow, late on Wednesday the Ukrainian military launchedapparently targeting residential areas of Kherson.A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry appears to show the aftermath of the shelling, with what looks like missile debris seen in the footage.saying theEarlier on Thursday, several Russian media outlets reported that theAlthough the tower did not sustain any visible damage in the shelling, Russian channels went off air in the immediate aftermath of the attack, according to reports. Access to those TV channels has since been restored, according to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. According to initial media reports,The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the incident.Russian forces announced that they were in full control of Kherson on March 2, following a week of fighting.Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk peace agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state. The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was an unprovoked act of war, and has denied planning to retake the two republics by force.