"Careful. Maybe we should just step inside ... because of the cameras," Sullivan said, motioning to journalists covering the G-7 summit in Germany.
It's unclear if Sullivan was concerned about any particular nugget of news leaking to journalists, but some of Macron's words were clearly audible.
"He told me two things. I'm at a maximum, maximum [production capacity]. This is what he claims ... And then he said [the] Saudis can increase by 150 [thousands barrels per day]. Maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge capacities before six months' time."That news means that Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia next month may fail to woo the oil-rich Arab states to help alleviate a spike in gas prices associated with Russia's four-month-old invasion of Ukraine. High gas prices of about $5 per gallon are driving down public approval of Biden's performance while contributing to the worst inflation since 1981.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday spoke with leaders of the G-7 nations and Sullivan told reporters there are plans to deliver advanced weapons.
"We do intend to finalize a package that includes advanced medium- and long-range air defense capabilities for the Ukrainians, along with some other items that are of urgent need, including ammunition for artillery and counterbattery radar systems," Sullivan said during a gaggle.
The G-7 is an association of economically powerful democracies and includes the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Comment: It seems that Biden is not the only leader in need of a babysitter.