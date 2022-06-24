© Dawn



A shepherd was found dead while few others went missing after snowfall occurred in Chambar Banda area of Swat district on Friday.Deputy Commissioner Swat informed that a young shepherd was found dead while two others were injured and some missing after unexpected snowfall occurred in Chambar Banda, Swat.The dead shepherd belonged to Kabal tehsil.The injured shepherds were shifted to DHQ Hospital Swat.the DC informed, adding said that efforts were underway to find the missing shepherds.