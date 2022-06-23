Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events of special interest, with an absolute risk increase of 10.1 and 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo baselines of 17.6 and 42.2 (95% CI -0.4 to 20.6 and -3.6 to 33.8), respectively. Combined, the mRNA vaccines were associated with an absolute risk increase of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 (95% CI 2.1 to 22.9). The excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest surpassed the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo group in both Pfizer and Moderna trials (2.3 and 6.4 per 10,000 participants, respectively).

"The excess risk of serious adverse events found in our study points to the need for formal harm-benefit analyses, particularly those that are stratified according to risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalization or death."

The bottom line is that the Pfizer Phase 3 trial which was used by NIAID, FDA and CDC to justify the emergency use authorization is pretty much a junk clinical trial which was inappropriately halted long before it even got close to meeting the intended follow up period, did not provide a sufficiently long follow up analysis of vaccination-associated adverse events, and in which the control group was intentionally eliminated.

A systematic review and meta-analysis using individual participant data should be undertaken to address questions of harm-benefit in various demographic subgroups. Full transparency of the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial data is needed to properly evaluate these questions. Unfortunately, well over a year after widespread use of COVID-19 vaccines, participant level data remain inaccessible.

"In 2013, the US and European industry trade organisations endorsed a joint statement on clinical trial data sharing, making a series of commitments that 'recognise the importance of sharing clinical trial data in the interest of patients, healthcare and the economy"6 In 2015, the US Institute of Medicine similarly endorsed benefits of sharing clinical trial data, emphasising that 'verification and replication of investigators' claims' were essential to the scientific process, and noting the numerous benefits to stakeholders 'including payers of healthcare as well as patients, their physicians and researchers.'"

In addition to journal publications, we searched the websites of the FDA (for advisory committee meeting materials) and Health Canada (for sections of the dossier submitted by sponsors to the regulator). For the FDA website, we considered presentations by both the FDA and the sponsors. Within each of these sources, we searched for SAE results tables that presented information by specific SAE type; we chose the most recent SAE table corresponding to the FDA's requirement for a safety median follow-up time of at least 1 month after dose 2.

"Another limitation is our lack of access to individual participant data, which forced us to use a conservative adjustment to the standard errors. The 95% CI calculated are therefore only approximate because we do not know which patients had multiple events. Furthermore, despite our attempt to remove efficacy endpoints from our analysis (i.e., SAEs labeled as COVID-19, COVID-19 pneumonia, and "SARS-CoV-2 test positive"), it was not possible to identify and remove SAEs that occurred in patients with serious complications of COVID-19 (e.g., acute respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, and acute kidney injury), which are common."

Greater than 1.0 (in this case) would mean that there was more risk of adverse events to those receiving vaccine.

