Given the accelerating technological advances in the field of genetic sciences the future of genetic modification is increasingly looking as if the genomes of humans are the next in line to be tinkered with. The pundits like to put forward utopian visions making promises of the end of disease and super abilities, the implications of messing with our God-given genetics gets into some pretty dark territory.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into the future of genetically modified people.


