Ukraine's parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow's invasion.The ban will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule.Ity.Another law willThe laws need to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to take effect, and there is no indication that he opposes either. Both received broad support from across the chamber, including from lawmakers who had traditionally been viewed as pro-Kremlin by most of Ukraine's media and civil society.Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said he was "glad to welcome" the new restrictions."The laws are designed to help Ukrainian authors share quality content with the widest possible audience, which after the Russian invasion do not accept any Russian creative product on a physical level," the Ukrainian cabinet's website quoted him as saying.The new rules are the latest chapter in Ukraine's long path to shedding the legacy of hundreds of years of rule by Moscow.is necessary to undo centuries of policies aimed at crushing Ukrainian identity.Moscow disagrees, saying