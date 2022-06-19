colbert capitol police
Nine of Stephen Colbert's staffers were arrested by Capitol Police on Thursday night after allegedly illegally entering a building where US House of Representatives work.

They were subsequently charged with illegal entry to House office buildings after hours.

As FOX News reports, the group entered the building after it shut its doors to visitors, and proceeded to take pictures and videos near the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Capitol Police released a statement on the matter:

"On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building," they said, revealing that the members of Colbert's team were "unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway."

"The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," the statement continued. "They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney."

Among the nine producers is Robert Smigel, who does the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

"The Late Show" has not spoken out on the matter.