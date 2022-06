© Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Belief in God dropped the most among young adults, liberals and Democrats, with these groups showing a drop of 10 or more percentage points compared to an average of polls from 2013 to 2017, Gallup found.

Conservatives and married adults experienced little change in beliefs, and other subgroups, including education level and ages, experienced but a modest decline.

Belief in God is highest among political conservatives, with 94% saying they believe in God, and Republicans, with 92% saying so.

The number of Americans who believe in God has dropped to the lowest level in the 78 years Gallup has asked the question, per a poll out Friday Driving the news: 81% of U.S. adults say they believe in God — down 6 points from 2017.By the numbers:Between the lines: While the percentage of Americans who believe in God is down over the last five years — and down even more when compared to the last several decades — a majority of Americans still believe in God, Gallup found.