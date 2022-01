© Niche



George Neumayr, a senior editor at The American Spectator, is author most recently of The Biden Deception: Moderate, Opportunist, or the Democrats' Crypto-Socialist?

Joe Biden's Department of Education is launchingIt was reported recently that the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Education is conducting aAccording to a Department of Education notification letter, the investigation was prompted by a complaint thatTitle IX, which supposedly protects students against discrimination based on sex, contains a clear religious exemption. Butand now find in Biden's Department of Education congenial allies willing to hassle religious colleges despite it.A group called thehas been gunning for conservative religious colleges for some time. Paul Southwick, the director of the group, is thrilled that the Biden administration has opened up an inquiry into Clarks Summit University — an action, he says, thatThe phrase is routinely invoked whenever he wants to cast historic Christian teaching as "discriminatory."who campaigned against Trump's "broad exemptions" for them.The complaint against Clarks Summit University was initiated by a former student expelled for not abiding by the school's moral standards. The expelled student didn't get a hearing from the Trump administration, but the Biden administration is all ears, he burbles: "Now the Office for Civil Rights is saying they are diving in deep, that there is value in this investigation. They're saying there are red flags here, and that helps me rid my mind of a lot of self-gaslighting and doubt, brainwashing that I was at fault. This whole process is therapeutic for me."Somehow he is the victim here, even though the school's standards were known to him upon entrance. Who forced him to go there?is also under investigation by the Department of Education. The school's grave offense? It bans gay dating on campus.A spokesman for the school told AP:The Biden administration knows this and doesn't care. Across the federal government, particularly at Health and Human Services,by which they seek to accomplish this subversion.In the name of eliminating "discrimination,"In its name,It is all profoundly un-American. The Founding Fathers didn't see the uniquely religious mission of schools and hospitals as contrary to the common good but essential to it.Thomas Jefferson wrote to the Ursuline sisters who ran orphanages in Louisiana and worried about the potential loss of their religious freedom that theIt is impossible to imagine Biden writing a letter like that to the Little Sisters of the Poor today. As he promised during the 2020 campaign:The concrete application of this promise is unfolding before our eyes. It is a promise predicated on