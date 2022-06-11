Puppet Masters
Poland was too quick to sanction Russia, citizens will suffer - Polish official
Sat, 11 Jun 2022 15:07 UTC
"It is a problem. Such radical decisions were made too quickly, it was necessary to approach it a bit more calmly," he said, adding that cutting off deliveries completely was too drastic for a country that has been increasing imports of Russian coal for years.
"We are moving from one extreme to another. In recent years, government decisions have led to the fact that we have exceeded the import of coal from Russia by 10 million tons. Now we have a sudden cut in imports, which is to some extent harmful for Russia, but to a much greater extent more so for ordinary Poles who have coal-fired stoves," Poncyljusz explained.
According to him, the government should have used "the privilege" of having access to the documentation of coal jetties, and checked the level of extraction in the country to find out how long it would take to make up for the losses before cutting off Russian imports. He added that it will take Poland at least a year and a half to increase its own coal production to sufficient levels.
At the end of March, Poland placed a full embargo on coal imports from Russia. The ban applies not only to the public, but private firms as well. This led to a shortage of coal, and a subsequent shortage of firewood.
Earlier this month, Poles were officially allowed to collect firewood in the forests, but only after undergoing training, and with permission from local forestry units.
There can be only one permanent revolution — a moral one; the regeneration of the inner man. How is this revolution to take place? Nobody knows how it will take place in humanity, but every man feels it clearly in himself. And yet in our world everybody thinks of changing humanity, and nobody thinks of changing himself.
Check out how the shipping industry which burns the nastiest marine fuel (bunker fuel) the left overs of refining gas, the health impacts are...
I believe the end game was foretold in the first plank of the Georgia Guidestones. 1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance...
Russia Fires BM-27 "Uragan" Rockets On Ukraine [Link]
Demore: That NASA did not give examples means that they suspect something important is going on. One of the sites where I put my comment (realm...
It is interesting the disease is called SADS. Before 2015 the CIA had SAD, the Special Activities Division which ran the regime change coups...
That would be at least two of Poland's fairly harsh winters with a reduced supply of firewood and coal, and the possibility that a significant number would die of cold exposure; but, it's not all bad, the government is allowing them to fight for whatever scraps they can find in their nearest forest...