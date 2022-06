New Zealand tech CEO, Kim Dotcom did the math on the United States' sovereign debt and he tweeted a thread about it, saying it may the most important thread that he may ever make.He says this has been going on for decades and there's no way to fix it and that the US got away with this for so long, because US dollar is the world's reserve currency.He says the total US debt is at $90 trillion, which together with $169 trillion in US unfunded liabilities totals $259 trillion, which is $778,000 per US citizen or $2,067,000 per US Taxpayer.Now, the value of all US assets combined: every piece of land, real estate, all savings, all companies, everything that all citizens, businesses, entities and the state own is worth $193 trillion.Our total debt, $259 trillion minus our total net worth, $193 trillion equals negative $66 trillion of debt and liabilities after every asset in the US has been sold off.So even if the US could sell all assets at the current value, which is impossible, it would still be broke.He notes how the world has changed so much in recent years and how nothing seems to make sense anymore.He sees theand the erosion of our rights but he doesn't know where it's all going and he finishes the thread asking,As Harrison Smith from the American Journal says, "It's a pyramid scheme. The people perpetrating the pyramid scheme are in charge of everything...they're going to sacrifice humanity in order to maintain their system...Former BlackRock stockpicker, Ed Dowd believes that the entire COVID sham was created as a cover for the financial collapse and that new lockdowns are coming, to try mitigate the inevitable violence and chaos that we can expect to be witnessing in the streets.We also saw how Dr Mike Yeadon , former Pfizer VP also believes that COVID and the death shot are an elaborate hoax to engineer a collapse of sovereign currencies to bring in the Great Reset and the introduction of programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), for a wholly-controlled population, in which people will not be able to buy food, etc. unless the algorithms permit and the undesirables can basically be starved to death via artificial intelligence.(emphasis ours)Big picture stuff about the major global collapse that is coming.I will try to help you understand why the future is not what we're hoping for. It's worse than most can imagine.The United States did not have a surplus or a balanced budget since 2001. In the last 50 years the US only had 4 years of profit. In fact all the profit the US had would not be enough to pay for 6 months of the current yearly deficit. So how did the US pay for things?US spending and debt have spiraled out of control and the Govt can only raise the money it needs by printing it. That causes inflation. It's like taxing you extra because you pay more for the things you need and all your assets decline in value.See the US money printing frenzy:The reason why the US got away with it for so long is because USD is the worlds reserve currency. Nations everywhere hold USD as a secure asset. So when the US Govt prints trillions it's robbing Americans and the entire world. The biggest theft in history.Total US debt is at $90 trillion. US unfunded liabilities are at $169 trillion. Combined that's $778,000 per US citizen or $2,067,000 per US tax payer Remember, the only way the US Government can operate now is by printing more money. Which means hyperinflation is inevitable.The total value of ALL companies listed on the US stock market is $53 trillion. The real value is much lower because the US has been printing trillions to provide interest free loans to investment banks to pump up the stock market. It's a scam.Most of the $53 trillion is air.The value of all US assets combined, every piece of land, real estate, all savings, all companies, everything that all citizens, businesses, entities and the state own is worth $193 trillion.That number is also full of air just like the US stock market.US total debt: $90 trillionUS unfunded liabilities: $169 trillionTotal: $259 trillionMinus all US assets: $193 trillionBalance: - $66 trillionDo you understand?So even if the US could sell all assets at the current value, which is impossible, it would still be broke.You probably wonder why are things still going? Why didn't everything collapse yet.It's all perception, denial and dependency.The perception is that the US has the largest economy and the strongest military in the world. But in reality the US is broke and can't afford its army.The denial is that all nations depend on a strong USD or global markets collapse.What are our leaders planning?You may have heard about the 'great reset' or the 'new world order'. Is it a controlled demolition of the global markets, economies and the world as we know it?A shift into a new dystopian future where the elites are the masters of the slaves without the cosmetics of democracy?. The world has changed so much and nothing seems to make sense anymore, the blatant corruption is out in the open, the obvious propaganda media, the erosion of our rights.