At least 3 people have died and thousands have been displaced after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and damage in Cuba.Cuba Civil Defence reported two fatalities in the province of Havana, as of 03 June 2022. Another fatality was reported in the province of Pinar del Río, where one person was also missing.Flooding was reported in several parts of the country including the provinces of Havana, Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Sancti Spíritus and Matanzas and also the island municipality of Isla de la Juventud. Cuba news agency ACN reported severe flooding and weather-related damage in Havana. Sixty homes were damaged, and 2,300 people evacuated. As many as 4,480 people were displaced in Pinar del Río province, the Cuban government said. Power supply was interrupted to thousands of homes in Havana, Pinar del Rio and Mayabeque Provinces.The rain was brought by an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Hurricane Agatha which had caused severe flooding and landslides in Oaxaca state in Mexico earlier this week.The National Hurricane Center in the USA said the area of low pressure, referred to as "Potential Tropical Cyclone One", could bring heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of Florida and the Bahamas.