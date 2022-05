© David McNew/Getty Images

"The COVID pandemic really drove down gasoline and diesel demand which accelerated some things that were already happening. There was already some contraction happening in the industry as a result of projected declines in U.S. gasoline demand into the future and companies just deciding that the assets were better used as other projects or shut down completely. Some of its been very policy-driven and companies decided that it wasn't worth it to keep operating those assets."

"We've gone from many smaller refineries to refineries operating more efficiently and more economically. Just like everything else, it's very difficult to build anything or to keep anything operating in the United States where we have the strictest environmental laws in the world. They keep squeezing emissions through Clean Air Act, through [the National Environmental Policy Act]. They just throw lots of red tape at these folks and it makes it harder and harder to stay afloat."

The U.S. hasn't constructed a major petroleum refinery since 1977 even as fuel demand and domestic oil production have surged in recent decades.Major refinery operators have largely opted to upgrade facilities rather than construct new greenfield plants because of the projected fuel demand decline in coming years and lengthy regulatory process required for such projects, according to industry experts. constructed since Marathon Oil opened its 200,000-barrel-per-day facility in Garyville, Louisiana, in 1977.Geoff Moody, the vice president of government relations at the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview:The U.S. and other western nations have accelerated plans for a global green transition away from fossil fuels even as prices have skyrocketed to record levels this year.like boosting domestic oil production and shoring up refining capacity, amid the current energy crisis.Global refining, which is vital for producing fuels like gasoline and diesel, decreased by 1.4 million barrels a day between 2019 and the first quarter of 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. Most of the refinery closures occurred in western countries, the data showed.In the U.S.,In addition, there are— the highest number since 2012 — which have a total capacity of 408,000 barrels a day, an issue the White House is reportedly considering addressing."Some refineries just shut down because of lack of demand, and they're not coming back on," Hugh Daigle, a professor of petroleum engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, told Minnesota Public Radio.Moody, from the AFPM, added that companies have chosen to grow the footprint and throughput of existing refineries rather than make risky investments in new facilities. Refinery capacity has grown by about 3.3 million barrels per day as the number of refineries has fallen from 199 to 124 since 1985.Kish told TheDCNF in an interview:Since 2000, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered into according to a database of EPA enforcement actions. In March, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company agreed to make facility upgrades worth $118 million and pay a $3.4 million penalty over alleged Clean Air Act violations.Meanwhile, a refinery being built in North Dakota, the largest greenfield refinery since theAnother greenfield project located in Utah appears to have stalled since receiving a permit from the state's Department of Air Quality (DAQ) eight years ago. The plant remains permitted but still hasn't been constructed, Utah DAQ spokesperson Ashley Sumner confirmed in an email to TheDCNF.