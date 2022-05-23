The email, obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers' Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed that State Farm has partnered with the GenderCool Project, which promotes issues of gender identity in children through various advocacy and public awareness programs, to donate a packet of three books to local schools and public libraries.
The three books, A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, contain various descriptions about gender and identity meant to disprove the notion that gender is the same as biological sex and establish that it is therefore changeable.
"The project's goal is to increase representation of LGBTQ+ books and support our communities in having challenging, important and empowering conversations with children age 5+," the email said.
Dated Jan. 18, the email was sent by Jose Soto, a corporate responsibility analyst for State Farm in Florida, and in addition to promoting the company's partnership with the GenderCool Project, it sought to recruit six State Farm insurance agents in Florida to "[receive] these books in March, then [donate] them to their community by the end of April."
"This is a fantastic way to give back and an easy project that will help support the LGBTQ+ community and to make the world around us better," the email added.
While the communique only referenced recruiting volunteer agents in Florida, it indicated that the program is a nationwide initiative.
"Nationwide, approximately 550 State Farm agents and employees will have the opportunity to donate this three book bundle to their local teacher, community center, or library of their choice," Soto wrote in the email.
But the promotion of the project in Florida is notable because Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed into law the Parental Rights in Education Bill, prohibiting classroom instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation through third grade.
The law, which is set to take effect on July 1, was derided by Democrats and progressive pundits as an attempt to censor gay and transgender education that would result in a rise in suicides by gay and transgender youth. Critics and legacy media outlets dubbed the legislation as the "Don't Say Gay Bill" despite "gay" never appearing in the law's text.
"We would hope State Farm would ... cooperate with the governor's office or law enforcement in [Florida] and retrieve any of these books that may have been donated to public schools that by law now do not belong there," Hild said, noting that was in addition to his organization's opinion that such discussions with children were inappropriate according to "any reasonable understanding."
Consumers' Research, which said it seeks to educate consumers about the activities of corporations, is launching a multimillion-dollar public awareness campaign about State Farm's partnership with the GenderCool Project. The organization, which in the past has often criticized government regulations, has launched several public campaigns targeting corporations on culture war problems. The group recently undertook a major ad campaign criticizing BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
The organization is using the tag line "like a creepy neighbor" for its campaign, riffing off of State Farm's long recognizable corporate slogan "like a good neighbor."
"We think it's important ... for customers to know about this and for parents to be aware that State Farm is trying to have conversations around sexual identity without them present," Hild said.
In a statement to the Washington Examiner, State Farm defended the program, saying it is "strictly voluntary" and that the "strategy" of the program has "evolved."
"Participants are not being asked to share with schools," the statement said. "At State Farm, we are committed to diversity and inclusion; they aren't just words, they are truly part of how we do business and lead our organization. We recognize and value the diversity of all people, and support a culture of respect and inclusion in the communities in which we live and work, as well as our workplace. The LGBTQ+ community is a valued part of the communities we serve and are valued members of our workplace."
The company added: "Kindness and respect is expected in all our interactions and extended to everyone we do business with across all segments of society. We embrace diversity and inclusion because it's the right thing to do. We work with a variety of organizations and causes that express their own unique views, and support civil and open dialogue on challenging topics."
