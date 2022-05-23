© David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

'TOUGHEN THE POLICY'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan, in a series of critical comments about China he made in Tokyo that an aide said represented no change in U.S. policy on the self-ruled island.China considers the democratic island its territory, part of "one China", and says it is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States.He added that it was his expectation that such an event would not happen or be attempted.Despite the White House insistence that Monday's comments did not represent a change of U.S. policy, Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and now a research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, said the meaning was clear."This statement deserves to be taken seriously," Newsham said. "It is a clear enough statement that the U.S. will not sit by if China attacks Taiwan."Biden made other tough comments about China's increasingly assertive posture in the region, saying he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a price for his invasion of Ukraine in part to show China what it would face if it were to invade Taiwan."They're seeking to toughen their policy but without necessarily provoking China," said James Brown, an associate professor at Temple University Japan.Biden's remarks are also likely to overshadow the centrepiece of his Japan visit, the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for U.S. engagement with Asia.His trip includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the "Quad" group of countries.Kishida emphasised Tokyo's readiness to take a more robust defence posture, something the United States has long welcomed.Japan's role in any conflict over Taiwan would be to enable a U.S. operation and help the United States defend its assets, said Yoji Koda, a retired Maritime Self Defense Force admiral and former fleet commander."Japan's role in that would be substantial. Japan is an enabler of that security deterrence," he said.Kishida said that he had gained support from Biden on Japan's becoming a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council amid growing calls for reform of the council. China and Russia are permanent members.