The world order created after the Second World War and the Cold War isn't working anymore, so the West needs "a global NATO" to pursue geopolitics anew, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss argued, in a major foreign policy speech on Wednesday. Truss also urged the US-led bloc to send more "heavy weapons, tanks" and airplanes to Ukraine, and said China would face the same treatment as Russia if it doesn't "play by the rules."Dubbing this arrangement "the Network of Liberty," Truss argued it was necessary because the economic and security structures developed after 1945 - such as the UN Security Council - "have been bent out of shape so far, they have enabled rather than contained aggression.""Geopolitics is back," she announced.Beyond that, NATO must ensure that "the Western Balkans and countries like Moldova and Georgia have the resilience and the capabilities to maintain their sovereignty and freedom," and uphold the "sacrosanct" open-door policy, Truss said.Her ambitions went beyond Europe, though, as Truss denounced the "false choice between Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security."Pointing to London's unprecedented effort to embargo Russia, Truss insisted that "economic access is no longer a given. It has to be earned," and that countries who wish to earn it "must play by the rules. And that includes China."The UK has sent a large quantity of weapons systems to Ukraine over the past several months, including NLAW anti-tank missiles and Stormer armored vehicles.Starting her cabinet career as under-secretary for education and childcare in 2012, she has since held the environmental affairs, justice, treasury, and international trade portfolios, before replacing Dominic Raab as head of the Foreign Office in September 2021.