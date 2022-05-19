© Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

Massachusetts on Wednesday reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada, and health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe.U.S. health officials said they are in contact with officials in the U.K. and Canada as part of the investigation. But "at this point in time, we don't have any information that links the Massachusetts case to cases in the UK," said Jennifer McQuiston of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Though it's the only U.S. case the CDC is aware of, "I do think we are preparing for the possibility of more cases," she said.The man traveled to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May, McQuiston said. A CDC statement said he used private transportation.The case is the first in the U.S. this year. Last year, Texas and Maryland each reported a case in people who traveled to Nigeria.Monkeypox comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox. Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the disease is fatal for up to 1 in 10 people, according to the World Health Organization.