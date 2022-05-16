© AFP



"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard."

"NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine, training troops to use Western equipment, sending in mercenaries and the exercises of Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia. Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war."

"If Sweden chooses to seek NATO membership, there is a risk of a reaction from Russia. ... Let me state that, in such a case, we are prepared to deal with any counter-response."

"Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe."

"the Scandinavian countries, unfortunately, are almost like guesthouses for terrorist organizations. PKK, DHKP-C are nested in the Netherlands and Sweden. I go further, they also take part in the parliaments there."

"[This] will not only complicate the ongoing Ukraine crisis but also erode the basis for sustainable security in Europe, even endangering the world given NATO's continuous expansion — in eastward, northward directions and even 'Asianization.'"

The imperialist powers' promotion of militarism, anti-Russian hatred and far-right forces threatens the world with war and a nuclear conflagration.

A day after Finland pledged to join NATO "without delay," Sweden's ruling social democrats accepted a parliamentary report also calling to join the US-led alliance.in the war on Russia it has waged since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.Finnish and Swedish troops are joining US and Ukrainian forces in NATOnext week in Estonia, whose border with Russia is just 150 kilometers from Saint Petersburg. The exercise, involving 15,000 troops, will simulate war between NATO and Russia in Estonia.Asked on Thursday about Finland joining NATO, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said:Russian officials have said thatThis week, former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev admitted that Europe is rapidly moving towards all-out war:Nonetheless, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is to schedule a debate on joining NATO tomorrow.that Sweden has observed since the Napoleonic wars ended in 1814, asAt a press conference last night, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist admitted that Sweden's announcement could provoke war with Russia, but dismissed the danger:At yesterday's press conference, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said:By joining NATO, Sweden is not, as Linde argues, deterring Russia from attacking it by making clear Moscow would potentially run the risk of a military clash with NATO. Rather,Hultqvist's statement that the Swedish government is prepared for "any counter-response" from Russia is astonishing. It appears Sweden's defense minister has forgotten that Russia has over 6,000 nuclear warheads: In case of a major escalation of the NATO-Russia war,The escalation now underway puts paid to NATO propaganda that it is simply defending innocent Ukraine from Russian aggression. The Kremlin did invade Ukraine in February 2022. But theexploiting the consequences of the Stalinist dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991,to try to drastically reshape world politics.Since backing a far-right putsch in Kiev that brought a Ukrainian nationalist regime to power in 2014, NATO has poured billions of dollars in arms and military advisers into Ukraine. Last year, Kiev adopted a so-called Crimean Platform pledging to reconquer Crimea, a Russian-speaking area which had responded to the putsch by voting to secede and join Russia.The Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine was a desperate and reactionary attempt to prevent it from being consolidated as a NATO base targeting Russia. Now, attracted by the prospect of crumbs from the table at which the major imperialist powers would divide up and plunder Russia, Sweden and Finland are signing up to join NATO to wage imperialist war abroad and class war at home.Criticism of the plans for Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO came not only from Russia, but also from Turkey and China."We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we don't hold positive views," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said yesterday. He accused Sweden of ties with Kurdish nationalist groups, like the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that the Turkish state bans as terrorist, saying:US diplomatic sources said last night that they were trying to clarify Erdoğan's remarks to see whether he could be made to change his position.China's state-run Global Times newspaper criticized Swedish and Finnish membership in NATO as a threat to world peace.The reinforcing of NATO is inseparable from attempts of the ruling classes, amid mounting anger among workers over social inequality and the official mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, to shift political life as far as possible to the right.The Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine no doubt seems to many in the Baltics an echo of the Soviet bureaucracy's reactionary 1939 invasion of Finland. That invasion came after the Stalinist regime had carried out a political genocide of the Marxist movement inside the Soviet Union in the Great Purges and lost any ability to make a revolutionary appeal internationally to workers. It aimed to forestall by brute military force a potential invasion of the Soviet Union by Nazi Germany and its ally, Finland.But many of NATO's most enthusiastic supporters in the Baltics today do little to hide their historical and political sympathies for the Nazi-Finnish alliance.Yesterday, protests broke out in the Latvian capital, Riga, over the authorities' plans to tear down a monument to the Soviet liberation of Latvia from Nazi rule. The Riga City Council took this decision after bulldozing flowers that Russian speakers left in front of the monument on May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazism.Yesterday,Citing false and unsubstantiated claims that Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine, they claimed that waving flags or symbols to support the Soviet Union or Russia amounts to "justification of genocide," "crimes against humanity" and "crimes against peace and war crimes."The critical question is the international unification of the working class across northern Europe and the former Soviet Union and beyond, in a struggle against imperialist war and for socialism, based on the traditions of the Bolshevik revolution continued today by the Trotskyist movement.