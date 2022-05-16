Dust storms hit Iraq today, on May 16th 2022.Businesses and schools were forced to close as dust storms swept across the country, blocking the sun and turning the sky red.The capital city of Baghdad was particularly affected, with flights cancelled as visibility decreased.As winds increased, roads were closed with travel unsafe, causing car accidents. Citizens were advised to stay indoors, with air purity decreasing as debris filled the air.Authorities are monitoring the situation over the coming days.