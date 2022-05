© Westend61/Getty Images



The Russian economy has so far fared better than expected under tough sanctions and is likely to suffer only a shallow — although drawn-out — recession , according to JPMorgan.The Wall Street bank said business sentiment surveys from the country "are signaling a not very deep recession in Russia, and therefore imply upside risks to our growth forecasts," in a note sent to clients last week and released publicly Monday.In March, JPMorgan forecasted that Russian gross domestic product would contract 35% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, and 7% for the year. The IMF expects Russia's economy to shrink 8.5% in 2022."The data at hand therefore do not point to an abrupt plunge in activity, at least for now," JPMorgan's analysts wrote. They said GDP in the second quarter would likely be better than predicted in March.To be sure, JPMorgan said Russia's economy is far from where it would be if the invasion hadn't happened. It said export orders are doing particularly badly, and companies expect more pain down the line."The impact of sanctions will continue building in coming quarters, we expect," JPMorgan said. "The GDP profile, therefore, looks increasingly likely to be consistent with a drawn-out, but not very sharp recession."