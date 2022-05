© REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo



Belarus is sending special forces to three areas close to its southern border with war-torn Ukraine , its Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday.The Russia -aligned nationas Belarusian leaders fret about elevated NATO activity near the country's borders they claim is a growing threat.Minsk has abstained from direct military involvement in Ukraine but has allowed Russia to use its land as a staging ground for its bloody offensive. Belarus has been one of the Kremlin's few staunch supporters during the war and has been slapped with a steady stream of sanctions from the West as a consequence.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also announced a missile deal with Russia to help bolster its military capabilities. Lukashenko, who has been dubbed "Europe's last dictator," said Russia agreed to help develop missiles such as the Iskander, which Russian forces have used in Ukraine, Reuters reported The increasingly isolated nation— all of which are NATO members that have expressed outrage over the Russian invasion.Last week, Belarus began military exercises to gauge its military readiness. Russia had conducted joint exercises with Belarus before commencing its invasion.before receiving economic and political support from Russia. He has cracked down on journalists and activists who have questioned his backing of Russia's invasion.