Earth Changes
Night sky turns blood red in Chinese city
South China Morning Post
Thu, 12 May 2022 11:06 UTC
The sky turned blood red at night in a city in eastern Zhejiang province. An expert explained it was caused by a refraction of the lights from a fishing boat because of the cloudy and foggy weather.
Reader Comments
Winternights3 2022-05-12T11:15:51Z
Iron oxide more likes, " An expert explained it was caused by a refraction of the lights from a fishing boat because of the cloudy and foggy weather" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh deary me, next they'll be blaming it on the arrival of Planet X
ReRan · 2022-05-12T12:29:33Z
Winternights3 I was thinking the same thing. Lights from a fishing boat???
codis · 2022-05-12T12:59:02Z
An expert explained it was caused by a refraction of the lights from a fishing boat ...Seems a former "Covid-19" expert, who claimed "safe and effective" even weeks ago.
How can a small fisher boat emit so much energy as radiation to illuminate the whole sky ?
The fishermen are now at least toast, in the worst case they were just vaporized.
ginkhoba · 2022-05-12T14:34:00Z
the most ridiculous thing i have read in a long while. how blatant can scientists lie?
- Floods kill two people in southern Uzbekistan
- Night sky turns blood red in Chinese city
- Second sperm whale found dead in Florida Keys
- Queensland in Australia battling second flood emergency in three months - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on May 12
- Meteor fireball over the UK on May 11
- RT explainer: What Ukraine's block on Russian gas means for Europe
- A Democrat 'super-lawyer' in decline
- New governor of Kherson Region, not Putin, surprises the West on Victory Day: Declares intent to accelerate reunification with Russia
- 'Single round from a firearm' shot into window of Republican Virginia Attorney General's office
- "90% of nations planning Central Bank Digital Currency"
- White House warns protesters: Justices 'must be able' to do jobs without 'concern' for 'personal safety'
- Marcos Jr heads for landslide in Philippine presidential poll according to unofficial tally
- Canada and the neo-nazi Banderites
- UK used arms deal to conceal payments to Saudi Arabia
- Lithuania FM calls for 'regime change' in Russia
- US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
- Sri Lanka economic crisis: Shoot on sight order issued against protesters as troops deployed in Colombo
- Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans after Musk says Trump's would be lifted
- Hollywood lawyer paid off over $2M of Hunter Biden's delinquent taxes
- Josh Hawley moves to strip Disney of special copyright protections under 'Mickey Mouse Protection Act'
- Convoy protesters say seized items missing, police dispute numbers
- Woman finds box of mail-in ballots abandoned on East Hollywood sidewalk
- Victory Day flowers stir conflict between authorities and residents in Latvia
- Of course she did: Incoming WH press secretary Jean-Pierre called Fox News 'racist' in 2020
- Israeli troops kill Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during Jenin raid
- Facebook moderator sues company over 'human trafficking'
- Far-left group claiming responsibility for attack on pro-life org warns of more violence
- Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to Musk's plan to unban Trump
- 'Recipe for blackouts': Millions Of Americans face power outages thanks to green energy transition
- German airline accused of booting all Jewish passengers off flight
- Sick! Transgender mom jailed for 25 years for 'heinous, cruel and depraved' crime of forcing daughter, 7, to take part in child porn
- Leftists hate free speech because they fear dissent, not "disinformation"
- Gavin Newsom is blaming climate change for the blackouts he is creating
- The slippery slope to cyborg theocracy
- UK poll reveals Americans "are OK with Ukraine losing" the war with Putin's Russia
- CIA, NATO and the great heroin coup: How Miami became the center of international fascism and the murder of President Kennedy
- Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
- 8,500-year-old stone structures discovered in the UAE
- Bloodshed in Transnistria: A brutal precedent of a post-Soviet war 20 years before Ukraine
- 65,000 years of food scraps show how one culture lived amidst a changing climate and rising sea levels
- Rare Find: Woman picked up 2,000 year old Roman artifact for $35 at thrift store
- So, was Hitler's grandfather Jewish?
- How the black rat colonised Europe in the Roman and Medieval periods
- Ballcourt carvings may reveal ancient bloodletting ritual in southern Mexico
- Flashback: The Americans who funded Hitler, Nazis, German economic miracle, and World War II
- Death at the Chesapeake: Who Whacked CIA Spy Chief William Colby?
- 'Unprecedented' Phoenician necropolis discovered in southern Spain
- Who were the Picts?
- Have researchers finally answered what Bronze Age daggers were used for?
- 150 mostly female skulls ritually decapitated over 1,000 years ago in Mexico
- Since the Spanish Flu of 1918, Big Pharma has lied to the public about the safety of vaccines.
- Russia reveals details of Hitler's last hours
- Clash of Christianities: Why Europe cannot understand Russia
- The real man behind the reset? The man who mentored Klaus Schwab, Pope Francis and others
- Bill Clinton makes a pathetic attempt to retroactively justify his decision to expand NATO in 1998
- It takes three to tangle: long-range quantum entanglement needs three-way interaction
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Matter with Things: Truth, Science, and Life
- Astronauts experience distinct brain changes for months after they return to Earth
- How the dinosaur extinction changed plant evolution
- Rare fossil of ancient dog species discovered, lived 26 million years ago
- New Comet C/2022 F1 (ATLAS)
- Eight years later, supernova 2014C is still revealing secrets about the lives of stars
- Species pairs: Presenting a new challenge to Darwinists
- More building blocks of DNA seen in meteorites, boosting panspermia theory of life on Earth
- Two large Marsquakes recorded on planet's far side
- China to build space 'defense system' to deflect possible asteroid impact by 2025
- Cosmic 'angel wings' emerge from violent galactic collision in Leo constellation
- Gut bacteria might be responsible for your food cravings
- Bill Gates-funded biotech firm claims GMO mosquito project a 'success,' but critics cite lack of proof
- An ocean in your brain: interacting brain waves key to how we process information
- Solar eclipse on Mars captured in NASA footage: 'Truly fascinating'
- Holographic doctors can now provide medical advice on the International Space Station
- Tiny axles and rotors made of protein could power molecular machines
- Massive meteorite impact created the hottest mantle rock ever
- The sphere-packing problem: Out of a magic mathematical function, one solution to rule them all
They call it "The American Dream," because you have to be asleep to believe it.
- George Carlin
The track this, but don't want us to know the jab death rate. Hmmm.
the most ridiculous thing i have read in a long while. how blatant can scientists lie?
that is what you get when you finance a full=force apartheid regime like in Jerusalem. and it is quite obvious why the wanted her dead, since she...
Let me be clear, it is non of Dorsey's business anymore, what happens at Twitter. he surrendered his position to a known censorship fan, and sold...
Vanessa Beeley has been a frontline investigative reporter for many years, and is one of the best. Quote: "The White Helmets in Syria are a...