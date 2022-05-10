O:H header
Welcome to another episode of Objective:Health's In The News, where we parse the latest headlines and give you the Objective:Health take.

On this week's episode, we look into the latest Pfizer document dump. While the entire US, and to a certain extent, the world, has been efficiently distracted by a rehash of the same old abortion debate, Pfizer quietly released it's latest court-ordered document release. As a result, no one is reporting on this. Constituting over 80,000 pages of documents, the dump is a treasure trove of information that points to how both Pfizer and the FDA new prior to the vaccine rollout how the shots were both ineffective and dangerous.

We also talk this week about a new proposed bill in California that is set to silence doctors from promoting "misinformation" about Covid under threat of losing their medical license.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dive into all this and more.


