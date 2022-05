© Ivan via Getty Images

A 2,000 year old Roman artifact that a Texas woman purchased at a thrift store for only $35 will be sent back to Germany after an investigation into its origins.Back in 2018, Laura Young went to an Austin, Texas, Goodwill store and picked up a bust of a Roman that cost $34.99."I got it outside in the light," Young said, reflecting on when she first purchased the statue. "He had chips to the base. He had clear repairs. He looks old. I've been to museums. I've seen Roman portrait heads before."It will be returned to Bavaria where it will go on display at a museum after negotiations over ownership of the head. However, for the next year, the bust will be able to be seen at the San Antonio Art Museum.While the investigation into the true nature of the marble bust was ongoing, Young kept the bust in her living room across from the TV.She nicknamed the bust "Dennis," after a character in the TV sitcom "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."Questions still exist about how the bust ended up in a Texas Goodwill, but the going theory is that an American soldier took it with him coming back from Europe, though it might have been difficult to take such a large object back discreetly.