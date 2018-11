© Reuters / Thaier Al-Sudani



sitting largely forgotten in a Virginia seminary

A 3,000-year-old Assyrian sculpture is, but the forthcoming bidding war may be overshadowed by protests demanding the plundered artwork's return to its native Iraq.The exquisitely-detailed artefact, which depicts an Assyrian deity, will go under the hammer at Christie's in New York on Tuesday - with critics of the high profile art sale claiming thatThe seven-foot-tall (2.1 meters) frieze is believed to have been purloined from an ancient Assyrian palace in Nimrud, in what is now present-day Iraq,The relief eventually found its way to the United States,. A routine audit conducted last year revealed the sculpture's true value, sending insurance costs through the roof.A spokesman for Christie's told CNN that the auction house had been reassured that there is no legal basis for any foreign nation to claim ownership of the ancient artefact - but Baghdad begs to differ. Iraq's Ministry of Culture has demanded that the panel be returned to Iraq, while activists are reportedly planning to demonstrate outside the auction house during the sale.Social media users also expressed anger about the auction, arguing that the sculpture is a stolen artefact and should be returned to its native land."This is an Assyrian artifact, this belongs in the community back home in Iraq. How can something from ME be sold on American soil?" one Twitter user asked.Others took issue with"Assyrians have lost so much history be it in the hands of ISIS orand are still struggling to recover while you unethical f*cks are auctioning off what's left of their history to wealthy private collectors," an angry netizen tweeted.Media coverage of the auction has also been criticized, with some describing reports of the art sale as overly enthusiastic and even promotional.The marble sculptures - which have been exhibited in the British Museum since 1816 - take their name from Lord Elgin, the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in the 1800s. He claimed at the time that he had permission from Ottoman authorities to take the sculptures back to London.- an uncomfortable fact that has inspired protests and even rogue art tours.