During a routine mine excavation the Syrian Engineering corps found a strange looking slab of material underneath the earth. After some careful digging what they uncovered shocked all parties, an ancient Greek mosaic floor. Syrian authorities for archaeology were contacted urgently and the process of professional excavation began. The Syrian engineers were shocked that such pieces of human history had survived being in the countryside of Hama city which faced heavy battles between the Syrian government and opposition forces.
The structure has been estimated to have been in the area for several thousand years and has become very rigid in the earth. Several engineers were standing on the floor as the day it was built. The resounding strength of the ancient engineering has appreciated by the locals.
The reference to religious figures has pointed towards the possibility of the area being the site of a larger religious building and as a result the area has become an archaeological site. Syrian Army continues very careful work to de-mine the rest of the area to permit further investigation.ΕΠΙΤΟΥΑΓΙΟΥΚΑΙΕΠΙΣΚΗΜΩΝ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΥΤΟΥΟΣΙΟΤΑΤΟΥΠΕΡΙΚΑΜΜΟΥΚΑΙΤΟΥΕΥΛΑΒΕΣΤΑΤΟΥΕΥΑΝΓΕΛΛΟΥΕΥΞΑΜΕΝ