ΕΠΙΤΟΥΑΓΙΟΥΚΑΙΕΠΙΣΚΗΜΩΝ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΥΤΟΥΟΣΙΟΤΑΤΟΥΠΕΡΙΚΑΜΜΟΥΚΑΙΤΟΥΕΥΛΑΒΕΣΤΑΤΟΥΕΥΑΝΓΕΛΛΟΥΕΥΞΑΜΕΝ

Ancient Greek mosaic floor piece found in Hama countryside in SyriaDuring a routine mine excavation the Syrian Engineering corps found a strange looking slab of material underneath the earth. After some careful digging what they uncovered shocked all parties, an ancient Greek mosaic floor. Syrian authorities for archaeology were contacted urgently and the process of professional excavation began. The Syrian engineers were shocked that such pieces of human history had survived being in the countryside of Hama city which faced heavy battles between the Syrian government and opposition forces.The discovery has spurred on locals authorities to establish greater communication lines with the archaeological administrations in the Syrian government. The floor pieces have been briefly translated by Syrian workers and are being moved after excavations to archaeological laboratories to fully clean and translate the piece. Additional pieces are going to be investigated to get a full picture on the floor.The structure has been estimated to have been in the area for several thousand years and has become very rigid in the earth. Several engineers were standing on the floor as the day it was built. The resounding strength of the ancient engineering has appreciated by the locals.Translations have begun on the structures and have revealed the connection to Saint Alexander and 'the most respected bishop Evangelus'. Some the the initial information has led to the following Greek translation becoming available to the public.The reference to religious figures has pointed towards the possibility of the area being the site of a larger religious building and as a result the area has become an archaeological site. Syrian Army continues very careful work to de-mine the rest of the area to permit further investigation.