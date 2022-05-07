© unknown

The bloc is proposing to ban European vessels and companies from providing services — including insurance — linked to the transportation of Russian oil and products globally as part of its new sanctions package, according to officials and a draft document seen by Bloomberg.



While member states are still wrangling over the terms, it's a potentially powerful tool because 95% of the world's tanker liability cover is arranged through a London-based insurance organization called the International Group of P&I Clubs that has to heed European law.

"It looks to me like Glazyev's plan for the new EAEU currency isn't to make the ruble exchangeable for gold, like the old gold-backed USD, but to value it against the price of gold and 19 or so other commodities, plus the member countries' currencies. The basket, including gold, will be a measure of value, a yardstick by which to compare the value of member currencies. The basket won't be traded, its global value will just be tracked."

"Yes, Nabiullina is a good IMF lackey. At the same time [Nikolai] Patruchev is saying the opposite. The Security Council is more powerful than the Bank of Russia. So, listen to Nabiullina the same way I listen to [US Treasury Sec. Janet] Yellen, as a mouthpiece for foreign powers.



"Meanwhile [Jerome] Powell and the members of the Russian Sec. Council are telling you what's going to happen.... A two-tiered ruble is coming in Russia and The Fed is pushing for fiscal discipline on Capitol Hill. The Bank of Russia is being set up to fail and be nationalized.



"The EAEU will setup a commodity-backed SDR and Russia's domestic ruble will be convertible to gold, while the international RUB, say RBO (Ruble offshore) will circulate to allow people to pay for imports."

"Bloomberg reports that Turkey is working on a plan to attract inflows of hard currency by offering lira funding, free of interest and with a 'guaranteed' 4% return in dollars, to foreign investors willing to park their money for at least two years. Needless to say, but any time Turkey 'guarantees' anything, run.



"Under the plan, the central bank would provide lira liquidity to foreigners for investment in local bonds with a maturity of at least two years, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deliberations. Besides extending zero-yield swaps, the monetary authority would also guarantee a 4% return in dollar terms when the securities mature, the person said.



"Translation: please give us your dollars and we promise to take good care of them and even give you a much higher yield than you can earn (for now) in the US."

"Greece, Cyprus and Malta raised questions about the ban and whether it would help Europe achieve its aims without harming European businesses, according to two diplomats familiar with the matter. Greece and Cyprus have large shipping industries while Malta is a so-called flag state, where companies can register their vessels for ownership purposes."

