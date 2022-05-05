Ukraine hasn't abandoned NATO plan - Deputy PM

Ukraine's top security official has said that, instead of a peace treaty, Kiev is only prepared to sign a document with Moscow that would finalize Russia's defeat. The announcement comes as the conflict between the two countries continues to rage.During an TV interview on Monday, Alexey Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), was asked about international security assurances for Kiev and possible peace with Russia.Danilov replied:The sooner they do it, the better it will be for their country."The official noted earlier in the interview that President Volodymyr Zelensky's office handles the talks and not the NSDC. "We have our own views. The president knows my stance on the issue," he said. He added thatLater on Monday, Zelensky's adviser Alexey Arestovich brought up Danilov's remarks during a chat with activist and YouTuber Mark Feygin., as well as recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and the independence of the Donbass republics. Moscow also seeks the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.Peace negotiations stalled after a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, in late March. Russian Foreign Minister SergeyRussia attacked neighboring Ukraine in late February, following Kiev's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.In an interview with El Pais on Tuesday, Stefanishyna claimed NATO's hesitation to admit Ukraine, which received an invitation from the organisation in 2008, led to the current military conflict with Moscow and brought Russian President Vladimir Putin "to where he is now.""Sweden and Finland will become NATO members as soon as possible. But I can tell you for sure that if these countries waited another 15 years for their membership decision, they too would be in a state of war," the deputy PM claimed, referring to recent decisions by the Swedish and Finnish governments to reconsider their longstanding non-alignment policy amid Russian actions in Ukraine."We hear the constant message that [NATO] doesn't want to anger Russia when there is war in my country, and thousands of civilians have been killed. That frustrates much of society," Stefanishyna said.She added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has "every right to be critical" of the "frustrating" messages from NATO leaders.Moscow, which has long viewed NATO's expansion eastwards as a direct threat to its security interests, named the possible accession of Ukraine as one of the key reasons for its decision to launch a military attack, in February., though the requests have been denied, prompting criticism from Zelensky."Every time we hear statements from the European leaders about making the decision to pay [Russia] in rubles or not being prepared to refuse their gas, we treat it as a tactical loss," she said, claiming that such concessions mean these countries are not "strategically" able to call Russia "an aggressor" or to admit that "unimaginable crimes" are taking place in Ukraine.