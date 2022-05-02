Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only

1% of actual vaccine adverse events

.

31,455 adverse events, including 1,803 rated as serious and 44 reported deaths.The most recent reported death involves a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee (VAERS I.D. 2238618) who died after receiving her second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. According to the VAERS report, the girl had a previous history of cancer but was hospitalized 29 days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer with severe COVID-19 and COVID pneumonia. She became "critically ill," developed respiratory failure and bradycardia and later died.

65 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

649 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis — two fewer than last week — with 637 cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

165 reports of blood clotting disorders — 1 fewer than last week — with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

FDA to meet in June on COVID-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers

Lawmakers push FDA on COVID-19 shots for youngest age groups

The FDA said it would be simpler and less confusing to

simultaneously authorize

and promote two vaccines to the public, rather than green-lighting one on a faster timetable and the other down the road.

Pfizer requests EUA for booster dose for 5- to 11-year-olds

Denmark suspends COVID-19 vaccine campaign