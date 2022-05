Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only

1% of actual vaccine adverse events

.

31,455 adverse events, including 1,803 rated as serious and 44 reported deaths.The most recent reported death involves a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee (VAERS I.D. 2238618) who died after receiving her second dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. According to the VAERS report, the girl had a previous history of cancer but was hospitalized 29 days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer with severe COVID-19 and COVID pneumonia. She became "critically ill," developed respiratory failure and bradycardia and later died.

65 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

649 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis — two fewer than last week — with 637 cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

165 reports of blood clotting disorders — 1 fewer than last week — with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

FDA to meet in June on COVID-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers

Lawmakers push FDA on COVID-19 shots for youngest age groups

The FDA said it would be simpler and less confusing to

simultaneously authorize

and promote two vaccines to the public, rather than green-lighting one on a faster timetable and the other down the road.

Pfizer requests EUA for booster dose for 5- to 11-year-olds

Denmark suspends COVID-19 vaccine campaign

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,247,131 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 22, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product's labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.In the U.S., 572 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of April 23, including 338 million doses of Pfizer, 215 million doses of Moderna and 19 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 22, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 22, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to April 22, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:The FDA will meet in June — either June 8, 21 or 22 — to discuss COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 6. The agency's vaccine advisory committee during its June meeting will also discuss Novavax's request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.The company conducted separate trials for two versions of the vaccine, one for infants and toddlers 6 months to 2 years, and one for children 2 to 6 years old.The company claimed data showed "a robust neutralizing antibody response" and "a favorable safety profile."Moderna's KidCOVE study cited in Thursday's press release shows the Moderna shot failed to meet the FDA's minimum efficacy requirements for EUA in the 2- to under-6 age group, and barely surpassed the agency's 50% efficacy requirement in the 6-month to 2-year age group after the vaccine maker changed its analysis of the study to meet the threshold.In the younger age group, Moderna said the effectiveness of its vaccine was 51%. In the older age group, vaccine efficacy was only 37% — substantially lower than the FDA's requirement. These are different efficacy numbers than those the company reported last month.Moderna's announcement followed just days after the House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus Crisis asked the FDA for a status update on COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 over concerns "millions of young children still remain unprotected because no vaccine has yet been authorized" for this age group.A top FDA official ​​on Tuesday told The New York Times the agency has not cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest age group because Pfizer and Moderna have not finished their applications for authorization.The agency said last week it is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's request to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for children, pushing the earliest possible authorization of a vaccine from May to June.Agency officials were worried about authorizing Moderna's vaccine only to find out just a few weeks later that Pfizer's offered better protection.Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday announced they applied for EUA of a COVID-19 booster dose for children ages 5 to 11. In a press release , Pfizer cited data from its Phase 2/3 trial that claimed a third dose produced a "strong immune response" in the younger age group when administered six months after the second dose.The data was based on a small study involving only 140 children 5 through 11 years old who received a booster dose six months after the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID vaccine as part of the primary series.Pfizer said 30 children who participated in the study revealed a 36-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies — levels high enough to fight the Omicron variant, which is currently not the dominant variant in the U.S.Experts told The Defender the "clinical trial used to support the notion of a COVID-19 booster for 5- to 11-year-olds is entirely inadequate to make any such recommendation."Bolette Soborg, director of the Danish Health Authority's department of infectious diseases, said Denmark is "winding down" the mass vaccination program, and invitations for vaccinations would no longer be issued after May 15.Denmark plans to reopen the vaccination program in the fall, which will be preceded by a thorough professional assessment of who and when to vaccinate, and with which vaccines.The decision comes just a few months after Denmark eliminated all COVID-19-related restrictions, becoming the first European Union member state to do so. 