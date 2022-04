© Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images



Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) is accusing certain people of targeting him with a "coordinated drip campaign" in an effort to undermine his bid to seek reelection this year."They're going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try and kill us with a death by 1,000 cuts, and that is really their main strategy," Cawthorn said in an April 26 statement on Instagram.Cawthorn, whose spokesperson didn't respond by press time to a request for comment, was issued a citation for violating a Charlotte ordinance and was released, although police kept the firearm.Cawthorn in his Instagram statement suggested that attacks from "establishment actors" could continue in the form of voter fraud to shift the scales against him, noting that most incumbent members of Congress win reelection.In a recent political ad, North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a Republican challenging Cawthorn, claimed that the congressman cares more about social media fame than he does about legislating.Cawthorn responded by saying that critics "obviously don't understand what's going on."Still, Cawthorn faces adversity in his effort to win reelection.Outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) recently endorsed Edwards, saying that Cawthorn "has fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives." Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) also criticized the young lawmaker.Amid this slew of unflattering stories, some Republican contenders and strategists have expressed concerns about Cawthorn's electability in the next cycle."Conservatives in my district are terrified that we will lose this Republican seat to a leftist Biden Democrat if Cawthorn somehow wins the nomination," Michele Woodhouse, another Republican challenging Cawthorn, said in a statement following Cawthorn's comments about Zelenskyy and Ukraine.Cawthorn has said he won't accede to demands to retire early.Joseph Lord is a congressional reporter for The Epoch Times.