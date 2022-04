"The 232 cases of comedic memes, videos, or generic posts about Biden's conduct composed more than one-third of CensorTrack's total instances of users censored for criticizing the president."

Since the latest presidential election, Republicans have been given ample reason to suggest that Silicon Valley works 'hand in glove' with Democrats and the current administration in the United States.a media watchdog group.MRC's CensorTrack database, which tracks censorship of prominent political voices by major social media platforms, analyzed data over a 24-month period from March 2020 to March 2022. According to the report,"According to the MRC, the cases of 'censorship' included 'bans, deleted content and other speech restrictions placed on those who criticized Biden on social media over the past two years."Of the 646 cases of censorship,to the sensational Hunter Biden laptop story published in The New York Post at the end of 2020.that investigated the alleged corrupt ties of the president's son and the Biden family with foreign businessesIn addition, Twitter placedfor linking to a newspaper article about Hunter Biden.Big Tech's censorship of the story is believed to have helped sway the 2020 election in favor of Biden,if they had been exposed to the censored Hunter Biden laptop investigation material.Meanwhile, the most restricted content about Joe Biden appeared to be his "notoriously creepy, touchy-feely" habits, including sniffing and touching women. The report states:Twitter claimed in both cases that the video and images violated its child sexual exploitation policy, according to screenshots. Nevertheless,According to an earlier report from Fox News, Twitter employees and some of their family members donated a significant amount of money to Joe Biden's presidential campaign, almost 64 times more than for his challenger, former President Donald Trump. Biden was said to have received $193,443, while Trump received only $3,023. Another analysis showed that employees of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and Oracle donated nearly 20 times more money to Biden's campaign than to Trump's from the beginning of 2019 until the 2020 election.In addition, numerous reports have previously stated that the current administration has hired many former Silicon Valley executives. According to The Washington Post