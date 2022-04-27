© AP/Senior Airman Stephani Barge/US Air Force



Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced on Monday.He added that the stations were located at theall in western Ukraine.According to Konashenkov,Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last month thatat this stage of the campaign.Ukraine's Western backers have not disclosed the exact routes they use to ship weapons to Kiev, but reports said that many of them are being delivered through neighboring Poland.NATO member states supply various anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems, armored vehicles, howitzers, and other weapons to Kiev.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.